Bernie Sanders loves him some Linda Sarsour and Ilhan Omar, so it’s only natural that he’d openly embrace the anti-Israel, anti-Semitic goons at J-Street and tell them what they want to hear:
Bernie Sanders on U.S. aid to Israel at J Street: "If you want military aid, you are going to have to fundamentally change your relationship to Gaza"
— Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) October 28, 2019
Let’s see … no military aid to Israel unless they cooperate with Hamas? That sounds an awful lot like … oh, what’s the term?
This sounds like a quid-pro-quo. https://t.co/bk9QmpkyG1
