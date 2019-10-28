Bernie Sanders loves him some Linda Sarsour and Ilhan Omar, so it’s only natural that he’d openly embrace the anti-Israel, anti-Semitic goons at J-Street and tell them what they want to hear:

Bernie Sanders on U.S. aid to Israel at J Street: "If you want military aid, you are going to have to fundamentally change your relationship to Gaza" — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) October 28, 2019

Let’s see … no military aid to Israel unless they cooperate with Hamas? That sounds an awful lot like … oh, what’s the term?

This sounds like a quid-pro-quo. https://t.co/bk9QmpkyG1 — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) October 28, 2019

