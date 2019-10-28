Hey man, we know the Kurds “didn’t help us in the Second World War, they didn’t help us with Normandy” and everything, but they may very well been instrumental in the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi:

On @MSNBC just now with @KatyTurNBC, @RichardEngel reports that Kurdish fighters had informant inside ISIS leader's inner circle, with face-to-face access to Baghdadi, passing info to CIA — Jesse Rodriguez (@JesseRodriguez) October 28, 2019

Gen. Mazlum Kobane tells @NBCNews that Kurdish intelligence had a deep source in Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi's inner circle who provided information essential to the US raid that killed the ISIS leader. Mazlum said the informant was at Baghdadi's compound as it was assaulted. — Richard Engel (@RichardEngel) October 28, 2019

Go figure.