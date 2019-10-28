We’re sorry to have to be the ones to tell you this, but chances are that your life isn’t nearly as fulfilled as it could’ve been.

Did you know that AOC is starring in her very own 2020 calendar? Until this moment, we had no idea. And our lives are so much richer now, thanks to tweeter @LibertyJen, who helped to bring this to more people’s attention:

Oh man …

It’s pretty fantastic. Please enjoy:

Trending

That was as good as we could’ve hoped for.

Happy Monday.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: AOCcalendar