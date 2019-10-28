We’re sorry to have to be the ones to tell you this, but chances are that your life isn’t nearly as fulfilled as it could’ve been.

Did you know that AOC is starring in her very own 2020 calendar? Until this moment, we had no idea. And our lives are so much richer now, thanks to tweeter @LibertyJen, who helped to bring this to more people’s attention:

So….I stumbled across this magnificent tribute to “American history” while searching https://t.co/3lubctQynJ. 😂💀

Allow me to share with you the quotes by AOC on each month on her very own 2020 calendar… pic.twitter.com/HSlm8wev6b — LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) October 28, 2019

Oh man …

It’s pretty fantastic. Please enjoy:

January: “Mentors of mine were under big pressure to minimize their femininity to make it. I’m not going to do that. That takes away my power. I’m not going to compromise who I am.” 😂💀 pic.twitter.com/PSBc9mvRkE — LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) October 28, 2019

February: “Women like me aren’t supposed to run for office.” 😂💀 pic.twitter.com/d3DafSvaBE — LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) October 28, 2019

March: “I’m an educator, an organizer, a working-class New Yorker.”😂💀 pic.twitter.com/U77aUSMCR2 — LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) October 28, 2019

April: “I believe that every American should have stable, dignified housing; health care; education—that the very most basic needs to sustain modern life should be guaranteed in a moral society.” 😂💀 pic.twitter.com/pkJn0WhKYV — LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) October 28, 2019

May: “I want to speak to people directly as much as possible.” 😂💀

(note the hashtag…my word!💀💀) pic.twitter.com/9rexwueG3v — LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) October 28, 2019

June: “Change takes courage!”

😂💀

(Also, what is Father’s Day doing there?) pic.twitter.com/HFgEK10zgs — LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) October 28, 2019

July: “Our democracy is designed to speak truth to power.” 😂💀🤷‍♀️ (Please read the photo quote and notice she’s still holding the mic! HA!) pic.twitter.com/az6r3hLmKu — LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) October 28, 2019

August: “I wake up every day, and I’m a Puerto Rican girl from the Bronx. Every single day.” 😂💀 pic.twitter.com/9cK8T5S6VH — LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) October 28, 2019

September: “Not all Democrats are the same.” 😂💀 pic.twitter.com/SpHgP6ndAs — LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) October 28, 2019

October: “I just hope that more people will ignore the fatalism of the argument that we are beyond repair. We are not beyond repair. We are never beyond repair.” 😂💀

(the EARS! 💀💀 totes serious!) pic.twitter.com/lU1DRtz76X — LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) October 28, 2019

November: “I don’t think any person in America should die because they are too poor to live.” 😂🤷‍♀️

(She will save you! 💀💀) pic.twitter.com/vm1azLvjhj — LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) October 28, 2019

December: “We are fighting an unapologetic movement for economic, social, and racial justice in the United States.” 😂💀 pic.twitter.com/Uqrvl9Rlf8 — LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) October 28, 2019

That was as good as we could’ve hoped for.

Thank you for joining me in mocking this silly tribute to 2020 politics. Because AOC can be your BBF too.

Happy Monday. 😂 pic.twitter.com/YbxaG2b6qH — LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) October 28, 2019

Happy Monday.