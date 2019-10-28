On the heels of defending alleged sexual predator and retiring Democratic Rep. Katie Hill, GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz took in a Nats game with Donald Trump:

“Ellen” executive producer Andy Lassner, for one, wasn’t impressed:

Did Lassner need to go there? Probably not. But there should be no doubt that Gaetz should not have gone here:

I’d ask NBC if they stand behind such a dumb/triggered/profane comment from a senior employee… But I’ve learned after reading #CatchAndKill that accountability isn’t really NBC’s “thing.” https://t.co/6Jilq9pcXz — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) October 28, 2019

Dude. Come on.

Tool proves he’s a tool. https://t.co/q2vUCEOjnC — Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) October 28, 2019

I think Andy pretty much nailed it. — Ash & Boone (@ash144pahl) October 28, 2019

For the record, Lassner’s partner, journalist Yashar Ali, is pretty pissed at Gaetz:

How dare you make this implication @mattgaetz…referencing a book about the coverup of sexual misconduct when talking about @andylassner’s criticism of you? Also, he’s not an NBC employee, but you’re a shameless fool… pic.twitter.com/joDZH2xZV3 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) October 28, 2019