Donald Trump tweeted this afternoon about the hero dog who helped take down ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi:

We have declassified a picture of the wonderful dog (name not declassified) that did such a GREAT JOB in capturing and killing the Leader of ISIS, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi! pic.twitter.com/PDMx9nZWvw — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 28, 2019

And apparently, the dog’s been invited to the White House:

DOG UPDATE: The dog who aided the ISIS raid has an invitation to the White House “whenever he can get over here,” per senior official. The president wants to meet him. — Katie Rogers (@katierogers) October 28, 2019

But before anyone gets too excited, here’s Bill Kristol to do what he does best:

FURTHER UPDATE: The dog has respectfully declined the invitation. She is #NeverTrump. https://t.co/9CMF1p9lwL — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) October 28, 2019

Must you be so predictable, Bill?

Brilliant reply!! — Elaine Tanay (@ElaineTanay) October 28, 2019

Yeah … it’s not, though.

Oh, Bill… You are something else. — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) October 28, 2019

You are really really really bad at this. — Kaitlin (@thefactualprep) October 28, 2019

Or, don’t ruin everything with politics. https://t.co/QsDOeqSMvz — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) October 28, 2019

God forbid.

Let it go. You’re starting to embarrass yourself. — PCMalicki (@wyoslick) October 28, 2019

Starting?

Fat chance.