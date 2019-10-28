Donald Trump tweeted this afternoon about the hero dog who helped take down ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi:
We have declassified a picture of the wonderful dog (name not declassified) that did such a GREAT JOB in capturing and killing the Leader of ISIS, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi! pic.twitter.com/PDMx9nZWvw
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 28, 2019
And apparently, the dog’s been invited to the White House:
DOG UPDATE: The dog who aided the ISIS raid has an invitation to the White House “whenever he can get over here,” per senior official. The president wants to meet him.
— Katie Rogers (@katierogers) October 28, 2019
But before anyone gets too excited, here’s Bill Kristol to do what he does best:
FURTHER UPDATE: The dog has respectfully declined the invitation. She is #NeverTrump. https://t.co/9CMF1p9lwL
— Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) October 28, 2019
Must you be so predictable, Bill?
Brilliant reply!!
— Elaine Tanay (@ElaineTanay) October 28, 2019
Yeah … it’s not, though.
Oh, Bill… You are something else.
— Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) October 28, 2019
You are really really really bad at this.
— Kaitlin (@thefactualprep) October 28, 2019
Or, don’t ruin everything with politics. https://t.co/QsDOeqSMvz
— Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) October 28, 2019
God forbid.
Let it go. You’re starting to embarrass yourself.
— PCMalicki (@wyoslick) October 28, 2019
Starting?
Delete this. https://t.co/s6I1V0bxb8
— Kaitlin (@thefactualprep) October 28, 2019
Fat chance.
— Hotep Dad Max (@HotepDadMax) October 28, 2019
There are thousands of health professionals in the United States who can treat whatever neurological or psychological issues you suffer from. You should see one of them. https://t.co/RaJnyKE0D4
— Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) October 28, 2019