Remember earlier this week, when Crusader for Truth and Social Justice Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez lit into Mark Zuckerberg over Facebook’s failure to completely purge the platform of “lies”?

"So you WILL take down lies or you WON'T take down lies?" @AOC runs Zuckerberg through a series of hypothetical ads she could run with lies in them, and he can't say if they'd stay up. pic.twitter.com/wlqqvZOvWy — Alexis Goldstein 🔥 (@alexisgoldstein) October 23, 2019

AOC wanted to know if she could run ads falsely claiming that a conservative supports the Green New Deal:

Here is @AOC's full questioning of Mark Zuckerberg. "Could I run ads targeting Republicans in primaries saying that they voted for the Green New Deal?" pic.twitter.com/VrGQw7UzIW — Erick Fernandez (@ErickFernandez) October 23, 2019

Well, guess what: The Real Online Lefty League, which is “dedicated to advancing the progressive agenda through media and political action,” has a video on Facebook doing exactly that:

One day after AOC asks Zuckerberg if Facebook would run ads falsely saying conservative support the Green New Deal, a lefty group is now running Facebook ads falsely quoting Lindsey Graham as saying he supports the Green New Deal.https://t.co/clOxNrkkgk — Sam Stein (@samstein) October 25, 2019

Check it out:

Sure smells like “lies,” doesn’t it, AOC?

Would they agree with these tweeters that it’s OK when progs lie?

If the Left didn’t have double standards, they wouldn’t have any standards at all.

Meanwhile, what does it say about AOC’s desire to control speech on Facebook by policing “fake news”? Clearly we don’t need the government to get involved if media decide to actually do their job.

Cool. Now we know it’s a lie and the group looks stupid. See how it works? — Jay K (@JayKlos) October 25, 2019

And you fact checked it and called it false. See this isn’t hard. https://t.co/ckYrUKc4LO — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) October 25, 2019