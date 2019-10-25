Hey, remember E. Jean Carroll? Her name was all over the media’s lips earlier this year when she said that she’d been assaulted by Donald Trump inside a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room in the 1990s. She told CNN’s Anderson Cooper that a lot of people think of rape as “sexy” and also that she didn’t consider what happened between her and Trump to be sexual assault or rape.

Well, she’s back, and she’s got some thoughts about Democratic Rep. Katie Hill, who’s been accused of carrying on multiple sexual relationships with staffers, including a 20-something woman. In a nutshell, Carroll doesn’t want to hear about Hill’s alleged sexual (and political) misconduct:

When 15 women come forward to say Congresswoman Katie Hill sexually assaulted them, belittled them, and sneered at their honor, THEN I will pay attention. pic.twitter.com/9FQgna4met — E. Jean Carroll (@ejeancarroll) October 24, 2019

So, 15’s the magic number, eh?

So 14 wouldn’t do it? — Just a Dude (@itsalltakenn) October 25, 2019

It takes a minimum of 15……….. Hooboy this wont age well 10 minutes before send was pressed — 🇭🇰RoonKolos🏳️‍🌈 Everythings Awesome intesifies (@RoonKolos) October 25, 2019

Agree. 1-14 should be free. Have used that defense in court for my clients many times. — Not Ben Matlock (@NotBenMatlock) October 25, 2019

allegations of sexual misconduct are like getting a membership card punched. 15 and you get free concern from e jean carroll. https://t.co/9RI6BYPnjx — 𝔱𝔰𝔞𝔯 𝔟𝔢𝔠𝔨𝔢𝔱 𝔞𝔡𝔞𝔪𝔰 (@BecketAdams) October 25, 2019

If Trump indeed sexually assaulted any woman, he must be held accountable. There shouldn’t be a threshold that has to be reached. And the same goes for Katie Hill.

Wow- so we're putting qualifiers on abuse allegations, now? Well…. ok. — Torrey M. Spears 🇺🇸 (@torreymspears) October 25, 2019

One is one too many. She's a predator and broke the rules of the House. — ❤️ Jayvie ❤️ (@OneFineJay) October 24, 2019

Seriously. We know it’s kind of an evergreen question at this point, but what on earth is Carroll thinking?

Really bad take — just your regular joe 🤔 (@jdeclue) October 25, 2019

Me: Is this a great tweet? E jean carroll: pic.twitter.com/AkaAsr05vr — 𝔱𝔰𝔞𝔯 𝔟𝔢𝔠𝔨𝔢𝔱 𝔞𝔡𝔞𝔪𝔰 (@BecketAdams) October 25, 2019