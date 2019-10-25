Hey, remember E. Jean Carroll? Her name was all over the media’s lips earlier this year when she said that she’d been assaulted by Donald Trump inside a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room in the 1990s. She told CNN’s Anderson Cooper that a lot of people think of rape as “sexy” and also that she didn’t consider what happened between her and Trump to be sexual assault or rape.

Well, she’s back, and she’s got some thoughts about Democratic Rep. Katie Hill, who’s been accused of carrying on multiple sexual relationships with staffers, including a 20-something woman. In a nutshell, Carroll doesn’t want to hear about Hill’s alleged sexual (and political) misconduct:

So, 15’s the magic number, eh?

If Trump indeed sexually assaulted any woman, he must be held accountable. There shouldn’t be a threshold that has to be reached. And the same goes for Katie Hill.

Seriously. We know it’s kind of an evergreen question at this point, but what on earth is Carroll thinking?

