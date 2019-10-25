Earlier this week, Carl Bernstein declared that a lot of Republicans “are questioning [Donald Trump’s] sanity and his stability:

"[@realDonaldTrump] is behaving and conducting himself in a way that Republicans themselves, especially talking with reporters privately, are questioning his sanity and his stability." Carl Bernstein says GOP is privately questioning Trump's sanity.https://t.co/lXCGagisMI pic.twitter.com/Csb1dmeKDt — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) October 24, 2019

Huh. Where have we heard that before? Actually, we’ve heard it loads of times, along with several other media narratives about Donald Trump. The Washington Examiner’s Becket Adams has some refreshers, just in case you’ve forgotten:

June 2016: “The beginning of Trump’s end”

June 2016: “The beginning of the end for Trump?”

August 2016: “Will Trump’s Attack on the Khans Be the Beginning of the End for His White House Hopes?”

October 2016: “Is This the Beginning of the End for Donald Trump?” — 𝔱𝔰𝔞𝔯 𝔟𝔢𝔠𝔨𝔢𝔱 𝔞𝔡𝔞𝔪𝔰 (@BecketAdams) October 25, 2019

February 2017: “This is the Beginning of the End for Donald Trump”

February 2017: “Is General Flynn a Sacrificial Lamb, or the Beginning of the End for Donald Trump?”

March 2017: “In the White House things are looking bad. This could be the beginning of the end for Trump” — 𝔱𝔰𝔞𝔯 𝔟𝔢𝔠𝔨𝔢𝔱 𝔞𝔡𝔞𝔪𝔰 (@BecketAdams) October 25, 2019

March 2017: “If CNN's New Russia Report Is True, We May Be Seeing the Beginning of the End of Donald Trump's Presidency”

May 2017: “It's the Beginning of the End for Trump. Even Elected Democrats Can Feel It.”

May 2017: “Is the Comey Memo the Beginning of the End for Trump?” — 𝔱𝔰𝔞𝔯 𝔟𝔢𝔠𝔨𝔢𝔱 𝔞𝔡𝔞𝔪𝔰 (@BecketAdams) October 25, 2019

December 2017: “Will 2018 Be the End of the Trump presidency?”

February 2018: “John Dean warns Gates's testimony may be 'the end' of Trump's presidency”

March 2018: “Is This the Beginning of Trump’s End?”

April 2018: “Michael Cohen and the End Stage of the Trump Presidency” — 𝔱𝔰𝔞𝔯 𝔟𝔢𝔠𝔨𝔢𝔱 𝔞𝔡𝔞𝔪𝔰 (@BecketAdams) October 25, 2019

August 2018: “The beginning of the end of the Trump presidency”

August 2018: “Donald Trump may have finally reached the beginning of the end”

November 2018: “The end of Trump”

December 2018: “Trump’s Latest Meltdown Shows Even He Knows This Could Be the Beginning of the End” — 𝔱𝔰𝔞𝔯 𝔟𝔢𝔠𝔨𝔢𝔱 𝔞𝔡𝔞𝔪𝔰 (@BecketAdams) October 25, 2019

January 2019: “This looks like the beginning of the end for Trump”

Sept. 2019: "Could this impeachment inquiry end Trump’s presidency?" If you say it enough times, it will come true. It’s in the Constitution.https://t.co/bNCXAal0YG — 𝔱𝔰𝔞𝔯 𝔟𝔢𝔠𝔨𝔢𝔱 𝔞𝔡𝔞𝔪𝔰 (@BecketAdams) October 25, 2019

also, a massive h/t to @varadmehta, who did all the work compiling the press’ obsession with the same damn narratives about the Trump administration. — 𝔱𝔰𝔞𝔯 𝔟𝔢𝔠𝔨𝔢𝔱 𝔞𝔡𝔞𝔪𝔰 (@BecketAdams) October 25, 2019

Here’s Varad Mehta’s piece.

May 2017: “Trump isolated as world unites on Paris climate deal”

August 2017: “President Trump Is More Isolated Than Ever”

March 2018: “Raging, isolated Trump can’t bluff his way out this time” — 𝔱𝔰𝔞𝔯 𝔟𝔢𝔠𝔨𝔢𝔱 𝔞𝔡𝔞𝔪𝔰 (@BecketAdams) October 25, 2019

August 2018: “People who have known Mr. Trump for years pointed out that he has never been as cornered — or as isolated — as he is right now, and that he is at his most volatile when he feels backed against the wall.” — 𝔱𝔰𝔞𝔯 𝔟𝔢𝔠𝔨𝔢𝔱 𝔞𝔡𝔞𝔪𝔰 (@BecketAdams) October 25, 2019

September 2018: “But President Trump has never been more isolated from allies he needs most.”

December 2018: “Trump increasingly isolated as aides leave, friends flip and investigations advance” — 𝔱𝔰𝔞𝔯 𝔟𝔢𝔠𝔨𝔢𝔱 𝔞𝔡𝔞𝔪𝔰 (@BecketAdams) October 25, 2019

November 2016: “Trump rages as Clinton helps recount”

March 2017: “Inside Trump’s fury: The president rages at leaks, setbacks and accusations”

October 2017: “Upstairs at home, with the TV on, Trump fumes over Russia indictments" — 𝔱𝔰𝔞𝔯 𝔟𝔢𝔠𝔨𝔢𝔱 𝔞𝔡𝔞𝔪𝔰 (@BecketAdams) October 25, 2019

March 2018: "Trump Is Red-Hot’: A Fuming President Prepares to Go Full MAGA”

July 2018: “Spotting CNN on a TV Aboard Air Force One, Trump Rages Against Reality”

August 2018: “Inside the White House, Trump's New ‘Frenzy’ Unnerves His Advisers” — 𝔱𝔰𝔞𝔯 𝔟𝔢𝔠𝔨𝔢𝔱 𝔞𝔡𝔞𝔪𝔰 (@BecketAdams) October 25, 2019

January 2019: "Trump Is Screaming': Giuliani's Fate Uncertain After Botched Interviews” — 𝔱𝔰𝔞𝔯 𝔟𝔢𝔠𝔨𝔢𝔱 𝔞𝔡𝔞𝔪𝔰 (@BecketAdams) October 25, 2019

The press has been repeating the exact same stories about Trump since day one:https://t.co/bNCXAal0YG — 𝔱𝔰𝔞𝔯 𝔟𝔢𝔠𝔨𝔢𝔱 𝔞𝔡𝔞𝔪𝔰 (@BecketAdams) October 25, 2019

And they’re not likely to stop anytime soon.