Tomi Lahren recently got some special mail from Donald Trump and just had to show it off:

OK, so what should we talk about first?

WTF is this mess — Trumpy Trumpy (parody) (@outofcontroljb) October 23, 2019

what is even happening here lmao https://t.co/n79AAgIEBO — cc (@cc_fla) October 23, 2019

A lot. A lot is happening.

This is certainly one of the more subtle excuses to show off a ring that I’ve yet seen https://t.co/SXBYMucZp0 — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) October 23, 2019

I've seen a lot of aggressive engagement ring shots, but I think this might be the closest to a galaxy brain version possible pic.twitter.com/Ov38F0J1WG — Hannah (@ruthyoest) October 23, 2019

Like, come on, Tomi.

This doesn’t read the way you want it to read. — Lana Faith (@dshealene) October 23, 2019

*tries to think of a good, accessible joke* "Tomi, Thank You For Everything, Best Wishes, Donald Trump" should be the name of a "To Wong Fu" remake about a group of young Republicans traveling across the country to attend CPAC. https://t.co/jhINPhYqND — Will Rahn (@willrahn) October 23, 2019

Snort.

The only thing funnier than Trump's staff printing out tweets for him, is him signing & mailing it to the person and—and this is the best part—pointing to them. You know, in case they forgot who they were. pic.twitter.com/iraVWJdIVn — jordan (@JordanUhl) October 23, 2019

Well, hey. You never know. Meanwhile, does Trump get these kinds of printouts often?

Wait, so Trump had somebody print out some sycophantic tweets so he could sign and have them sent to the sycophants? Wow. — Pé Resists (@4everNeverTrump) October 23, 2019

lol wait. wait. He prints out tweets of his praise, signs them, and mails them to the people who praise him? Good god. — Ali🌿 (@SustainablyAli) October 23, 2019

It’s literally someone at the White Houses job to print out tweets for the President that will stroke his ego? This is…pathetic. 🤦‍♂️ — Stefan Scary Czech (@sirstefan) October 23, 2019

Remember the South Park episode where Butters was filtering out mean tweets? I wonder who the White House's version of Butters is? https://t.co/bKOR9QA4iP — BT (@back_ttys) October 23, 2019

There are probably several. Have to have plenty of backups in case someone gets fired.