So apparently somebody at MSNBC decided that Ben Rhodes would be a great resource for a discussion on Donald Trump’s Syria policy. Rhodes was on with Andrea Mitchell today, and Mitchell took full advantage of his Middle East policy expertise:

.@brhodes: "ISIS has been relieved of all the pressure it was under, a significant number of ISIS fighters have escaped, and right now we no longer have the people there who are keeping a lid on this problem, which is the U.S. Special forces working with the Kurds." #AMRstaff — Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) October 23, 2019

.@brhodes "This is catastrophic outcome he's trying to spin-his spin is filled w/ lies. ISIS fighters escaped. He's not getting the US out of region, he's actually added thousands of US troops to region in recent weeks & months with recent deployment to Saudi Arabia." #AMRstaff — Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) October 23, 2019

.@brhodes: "The next time we have a terrorist threat anywhere in the world and we turn to somebody and say join us, they're going to remember what happened today. They're going to remember that Donald Trump betrayed the people who fought with us on the ground." — Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) October 23, 2019

Pretty tough talk considering he’s, you know, Ben Rhodes.

Oh, Ben Rhodes. That's who I'd go to for analysis on the JV team. Every time. Twice on Sunday. — 🔴 Pouncer (@AnnieAsheFields) October 23, 2019

Well, if he’s good enough for Andrea Mitchell …

Andrea Mitchell just asked Ben Rhodes to 'fact-check' something about Syria. So that's how MSNBC is going today. — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) October 23, 2019

Lean forward!

lol glad I'm not the only one who caught that. amazing. — Natalie Johnson (@nataliejohnsonn) October 23, 2019

I literally LOL'd… And then changed the channel. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) October 23, 2019

That’s all you can do, really.

Who's fact-checking Ben Rhodes? — Virginia Kruta (@VAKruta) October 23, 2019

No one at MSNBC, evidently.

Oh FFS — Cosmo Kramer (@Classless_Cam) October 23, 2019

LMAO — Nick M (@NickAtNight128) October 23, 2019