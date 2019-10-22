Jon Gabriel is nothing if not a helpful guy. So when he came across a copy of a book about LeBron James at the bookstore, he helpfully gave it an appropriate companion:
of course I didn’t rearrange books at barnes & noble that would be wrong pic.twitter.com/EjBvJ0i6Lx
— jon gabriel (@exjon) October 21, 2019
Perfect.
— Reaganette (@Ezinger44) October 21, 2019
So good!! 🤣🤣🤣
— RaKell (@MrsRotnjetski) October 22, 2019
Hahahaha
— Bram's Fire Stoker (@MadameAmerica) October 21, 2019
SNORT
— mog1717 (@mog1717) October 22, 2019
This makes me happy.
— Jessica Redding (@JessicadRedding) October 22, 2019
One dribbles, the other shoots.
— Rob Womack (@Rojowo) October 21, 2019
Very nice of you, making shopping easier for lefties.
— Danny (@DannyPace) October 22, 2019
We told you he’s helpful!