Jon Gabriel is nothing if not a helpful guy. So when he came across a copy of a book about LeBron James at the bookstore, he helpfully gave it an appropriate companion:

of course I didn’t rearrange books at barnes & noble that would be wrong pic.twitter.com/EjBvJ0i6Lx — jon gabriel (@exjon) October 21, 2019

Perfect.

So good!! 🤣🤣🤣 — RaKell (@MrsRotnjetski) October 22, 2019

Hahahaha — Bram's Fire Stoker (@MadameAmerica) October 21, 2019

SNORT — mog1717 (@mog1717) October 22, 2019

This makes me happy. — Jessica Redding (@JessicadRedding) October 22, 2019

One dribbles, the other shoots. — Rob Womack (@Rojowo) October 21, 2019

Very nice of you, making shopping easier for lefties. — Danny (@DannyPace) October 22, 2019

We told you he’s helpful!