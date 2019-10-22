Yesterday, Elizabeth Warren revealed that $800 billion of the projected $2.75 trillion haul from her unconstitutional wealth tax would go toward improving K-12 education. Apparently here’s how she plans to improve our educational system:

I attended and taught at America’s public schools, and I believe in them. That's why I've got a plan to invest in public schools and ensure every kid in America has the same access to a high-quality public education. https://t.co/XAPnwjooVX — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) October 21, 2019

Funding for public schools is inadequate and inequitable, and our schools are more segregated now than decades ago. We don't treat teachers and staff like professionals, and we're diverting money from public schools. It's time to live up to our promise of a good public education. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) October 21, 2019

I’ll start—as I promised in May—by replacing Betsy DeVos with a Secretary of Education who has been a public school teacher, believes in public education, and will listen to our public school teachers, parents, and students. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) October 21, 2019

Next, I'll make sure that we fund schools adequately and equitably by quadrupling Title I funding—investing an additional $450 billion over the next 10 years—and working with public education leaders and school finance experts to ensure that this money is allocated equitably. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) October 21, 2019

And we'll provide more funding for IDEA grants, repairing and improving school facilities and infrastructure, developing sustainable community schools, and providing grants to public schools for the programs and resources that are most important to their students. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) October 21, 2019

Integrated schools improve educational outcomes for students of all races. And integrated schools are demanded by our Constitution. My administration will fund integration efforts, strengthen Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, and robustly enforce it. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) October 21, 2019

My administration will also protect the rights of students with disabilities, LGBTQ+ students, English Language Learners, and immigrant students and their families so that every kid has access to a high-quality public education. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) October 21, 2019

I'll ensure that every student has the opportunity to learn in a welcoming and safe public school. That's why my administration will eliminate high-stakes testing, invest in evidenced-based school safety, and end zero-tolerance discipline policies. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) October 21, 2019

I will also push to cancel all existing student meal debt and increase federal funding to school meal programs so that students everywhere can get free and nutritious school meals. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) October 21, 2019

My administration will work with states to sustainably increase the pay of teachers, paraprofessionals, school staff, and school leaders, and ensure that they have the resources they need. And I'll strengthen their ability to organize and bargain collectively. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) October 21, 2019

We must stop the privatization of public schools. My administration will end federal funding for the expansion of charter schools, ban for-profit charter schools, and ensure existing charter schools are held to the same level of transparency and accountability as public schools. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) October 21, 2019

It's time to live up to the promise of a high-quality public education for every student. My plan makes big, structural changes that would help give every student the resources that they need to thrive. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) October 21, 2019

It’s time to keep Elizabeth Warren the hell away from our education system and our kids. What she’s advocating won’t help students thrive; it will make things even worse.

Charter schools are WAY more accountable than trad’l public schools. Why? If parents don’t like a charter, they can enroll their kid somewhere else & take their funding with them. Elizabeth Warren wants that option only for those rich enough to buy a house in a fancy district. https://t.co/i5gGMLZtLm — Inez Stepman (@InezFeltscher) October 22, 2019

Transparent example of will to power. By definition parents have *chosen* to put their children in these schools, but @ewarren can’t abide the thought of you making choices without the State’s involvement. Wonder how much teacher union money is in her coffers… 🤔 — Matt Scanlon (@themattscanlon) October 22, 2019

So another words, you’ll take away choices from parents, by forcing them to send their kids to lower performing schools.

Can’t wait to see what you will say about private schools. — Captain Howdy (@CaptHowdy00) October 22, 2019

Yes !! Let's make ALL schools equally terrible — Lisette (@yeslisette) October 22, 2019