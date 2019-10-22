Yesterday, Elizabeth Warren revealed that $800 billion of the projected $2.75 trillion haul from her unconstitutional wealth tax would go toward improving K-12 education. Apparently here’s how she plans to improve our educational system:

It’s time to keep Elizabeth Warren the hell away from our education system and our kids. What she’s advocating won’t help students thrive; it will make things even worse.

Tags: charter schoolschildreneducationElizabeth Warrenprivate schoolspublic schoolsschoolssegregation