Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg hasn’t been sufficiently anti-GOP or anti-conservative as of late, which is rubbing a lot of very free-thinking progressives the wrong way. Obviously Facebook isn’t cracking down enough on the Right. For evidence of that, look no further than this from New York Times’ tech columnist Kevin Roose:

That thread is a nice little follow-up to his scoop from yesterday:

And if there’s one thing the Tolerant Left can’t stand, it’s the Right succeeding where they’re not supposed to.

Get it? Democracy is dead because right-wing outlets are more popular on Facebook than left-wing ones.

