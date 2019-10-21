As you all know, the American public’s opinion is all that matters when it comes to Supreme Court Justices. Which is why this scoop from The Hill is so important:

Poll: Majority of Americans disapprove of Trump Supreme Court nominations https://t.co/RmON9Kngb2 pic.twitter.com/laAvATUjo2 — The Hill (@thehill) October 21, 2019

More from The Hill:

A majority of Americans disapprove of President Trump’s appointments to the Supreme Court and have little or no confidence that he would pick a suitable candidate to fill any potential future vacancies, according to a new poll from the Marquette University Law School. The survey found that 57 percent of U.S. adults polled somewhat or strongly disapprove of the way Trump has handled filling vacancies on the nation’s top court. Forty-three percent said they somewhat or strongly approve of the president’s approach, a figure that is slightly higher than Trump’s overall approval rating of 40 percent in the poll. … The survey was conducted Sept. 3-13 and is based on answers from 1,423 adults nationwide. It has a margin of error of 3.6 percentage points.

Well, that’s it. Game over.

They're going to have a tough time when they run for reelection. 🤪 — J.J. by the Bay (@flagg_colonel) October 21, 2019

Oh no, Gorsuch and Kavanaugh will never get re-elected to the Supreme Court now! https://t.co/dBnX0DNM8j — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) October 21, 2019

Clearly.

Supreme courts not exactly a popularity contest — commonsense (@commonsense258) October 21, 2019

Not exactly, no. Meanwhile:

Majority of Americans couldn't even NAME these two. https://t.co/ZaYjlzLXFo — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) October 21, 2019

That alone is a good reason to take that Very Important Poll with several grains of salt.