Stay classy, San Francisco:
San Francisco puts 22 states on blacklist for restrictive abortion laws https://t.co/rXNE4TO1wu pic.twitter.com/c4FYOH5B86
City employees in San Francisco are now forbidden to take work trips or do business with companies in 22 states that have “restrictive abortion laws.”
Mayor London Breed and Supervisor Vallie Brown announced the measure last week.
“Every day in this country, women’s reproductive rights are threatened, and we have to fight back. Just as we restricted spending with states that have laws that discriminate against LGBTQ people, we are standing up against states that put women’s health at risk and that are actively working to limit reproductive freedoms,” Breed said in a statement.
She added: “By limiting travel and contracting with certain states, we are sending a clear message to states that disregard the right to abortion.”
Oh, they’re sending a message, all right. And that message is that they want to punish states that aren’t sufficiently bloodthirsty.
That's like having your power station criticized by the designer of Chernobyl.
If you don’t kill the babies we won’t come to your state.
Sounds like those 22 states have the right idea.
Will San Francisco also turn away tourists from those 22 states? If so, that’d probably work out pretty well for the tourists.
San Francisco’s apparently determined to bury itself in sh*t both literally and figuratively.