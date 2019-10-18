Joe Biden’s campaign appears to be on a downward trajectory, but maybe this’ll help re-energize it:

.⁦@JoeBiden⁩ campaign now selling “Beat Him Like a Drum” t-shirts. pic.twitter.com/Cs2zml5ToP — Ken Thomas (@KThomasDC) October 18, 2019

Wow! Unisex and women’s options? Pretty sweet.

unisex and women's — One tiny speck (@numbstruckit) October 18, 2019

Oh, Joe …

This shirt incites violence and/or rhythm. https://t.co/goCFk7pzFx — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) October 18, 2019

Honestly, it’s hard to even say anything about the inciting-violence aspect because this is just so sad.

So lame — 🌹David🌹 (@David95309707) October 18, 2019

This is ridiculous. — 🦇BatAssShrink for Bernie🌹🎃👻⚰🕷🕸☠ (@BadAssShrink) October 18, 2019

This is… very unappealing — Group of Wild Turkeys (@K8raftery) October 18, 2019

No one wants this 🙄 — redheadbarb (@redhedbarb) October 18, 2019

Terrible — Matt Polhamus (@mpolhamus) October 18, 2019

UGH. This is…not good. — VLR2 (@Vlr2Roof) October 18, 2019

Couldn’t they commission The Onion to make a shirt for his campaign? People would like it so much better. — Jimmy Jam (@JimmyColkhat) October 18, 2019

design matters. and this is empirically terrible. — Becky Bond 🌹 (@bbond) October 18, 2019

Well, he tried. We assume.

The fact that he still has hope is easily Biden's most admirable quality — Ryan ITLab (@ryanitlab) October 18, 2019

Bless his heart — Colin Seeberger (@CMSeeberger) October 18, 2019

Bless it.

Where can I get a "clipping stock market coupons" shirt? — "Dumbass Bernie Bro" (@letsblamerussia) October 18, 2019

We’d totally buy that one.

***

