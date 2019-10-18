Joe Biden’s campaign appears to be on a downward trajectory, but maybe this’ll help re-energize it:
.@JoeBiden campaign now selling “Beat Him Like a Drum” t-shirts. pic.twitter.com/Cs2zml5ToP
— Ken Thomas (@KThomasDC) October 18, 2019
Wow! Unisex and women’s options? Pretty sweet.
unisex and women's
— One tiny speck (@numbstruckit) October 18, 2019
Oh, Joe …
This shirt incites violence and/or rhythm. https://t.co/goCFk7pzFx
— Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) October 18, 2019
Honestly, it’s hard to even say anything about the inciting-violence aspect because this is just so sad.
— Jose Duran (@JayYo290) October 18, 2019
— mushi 2020 (@lisaporvida) October 18, 2019
So lame
— 🌹David🌹 (@David95309707) October 18, 2019
This is ridiculous.
— 🦇BatAssShrink for Bernie🌹🎃👻⚰🕷🕸☠ (@BadAssShrink) October 18, 2019
This is… very unappealing
— Group of Wild Turkeys (@K8raftery) October 18, 2019
No one wants this 🙄
— redheadbarb (@redhedbarb) October 18, 2019
Terrible
— Matt Polhamus (@mpolhamus) October 18, 2019
UGH. This is…not good.
— VLR2 (@Vlr2Roof) October 18, 2019
Couldn’t they commission The Onion to make a shirt for his campaign? People would like it so much better.
— Jimmy Jam (@JimmyColkhat) October 18, 2019
design matters. and this is empirically terrible.
— Becky Bond 🌹 (@bbond) October 18, 2019
Well, he tried. We assume.
The fact that he still has hope is easily Biden's most admirable quality
— Ryan ITLab (@ryanitlab) October 18, 2019
Bless his heart
— Colin Seeberger (@CMSeeberger) October 18, 2019
Bless it.
Where can I get a "clipping stock market coupons" shirt?
— "Dumbass Bernie Bro" (@letsblamerussia) October 18, 2019
We’d totally buy that one.
***
