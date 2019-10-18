Cory Booker is nothing if not a romantic. Apparently he found the way to ostensible girlfriend Rosario Dawson’s heart, and it’s absolutely magical:

We learn of this detail in Jada Yuan’s Washington Post profile of Rosario Dawson, which gives insight into Dawson and Booker’s one-year relationship and is filled with the sort of endearing yet slightly cloying details one associates with a very effusive new-ish couple. We learn of Booker’s nickname for Dawson (“RIB,” or what her initials would be if she married him), their shared passions (“they both enjoy pointing out that they are vegan”), and how Booker fumbled asking Dawson for her number (“Uh, how would I get in touch with you?”). Also the fact that Booker regularly FaceTimes her to read a book aloud. To quote the Post:

Dawson says they went two months without seeing each other. But they’ve made up for it with FaceTime, which they try to do twice a day. He’s gotten in the habit of sending her music every morning, and he just finished reading David Benioff’s World War II novel “City of Thieves” to her over the phone.

City of Thieves, let us emphasize again, is a 250-plus-page novel set in Leningrad during World War II. The process of reading it aloud would take, by moderate estimates, five hours. It could even take more like seven.

More like seven hours of pure romantic bliss, are we right?

A healthy bit of cringing should suffice.

Though we’ll also accept skepticism as a response.

Right?

If this story’s any indication, we’d say they’re right.

