Cory Booker is nothing if not a romantic. Apparently he found the way to ostensible girlfriend Rosario Dawson’s heart, and it’s absolutely magical:

Cory Booker read a 250-plus-page novel about World War II to Rosario Dawson over the phone https://t.co/GY8rlFJyfg — New York Magazine (@NYMag) October 18, 2019

More from The Cut:

We learn of this detail in Jada Yuan’s Washington Post profile of Rosario Dawson, which gives insight into Dawson and Booker’s one-year relationship and is filled with the sort of endearing yet slightly cloying details one associates with a very effusive new-ish couple. We learn of Booker’s nickname for Dawson (“RIB,” or what her initials would be if she married him), their shared passions (“they both enjoy pointing out that they are vegan”), and how Booker fumbled asking Dawson for her number (“Uh, how would I get in touch with you?”). Also the fact that Booker regularly FaceTimes her to read a book aloud. To quote the Post:

Dawson says they went two months without seeing each other. But they’ve made up for it with FaceTime, which they try to do twice a day. He’s gotten in the habit of sending her music every morning, and he just finished reading David Benioff’s World War II novel “City of Thieves” to her over the phone.

City of Thieves, let us emphasize again, is a 250-plus-page novel set in Leningrad during World War II. The process of reading it aloud would take, by moderate estimates, five hours. It could even take more like seven.

More like seven hours of pure romantic bliss, are we right?

ya know i'm not a fan of sexting but even that seems like a better alternative than whatever this is — Elijah G (@Elijah_Gavri) October 18, 2019

This is the most perplexing news story I've seen recently. I have no idea how to react to this. — Daniel Koch (@kingceleryman) October 18, 2019

A healthy bit of cringing should suffice.

Are he and Beto in a contest for the most cringeworthy candidate since Swallwell dropped out? — Sandpit Nostep (@rev_entertain) October 18, 2019

Cringe — Spooky 👻 Luna 🎃 (@Jgray_69) October 18, 2019

Though we’ll also accept skepticism as a response.

Riiiiiiiiiight — stevenjaba (@stevenjaba) October 18, 2019

Sure he did 🤷🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/oxnmCdxvNB — Terrence Maddoux (@Jrizzell) October 18, 2019

No he didn't. https://t.co/50iFAvePzC — Halloween Name Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) October 18, 2019

I’ll take “Thjngs That Never Happened” for $500, Alex. — 🌺Edward🐅🥃🔨💻🎸🚴🏽‍♂️🏋🏽‍♂️ (@EdwardEmerling) October 18, 2019

I’ll take things that aren’t true for $600, Alex. — Shamazing 🇺🇸 (@shamazing79) October 18, 2019

The special effects budget to keep the Cory Booker – Rosario Dawson romance production going must be astronomical. https://t.co/xxZpnGhGiQ — Sam Valley (@SamValley) October 18, 2019

Right?

And they say romance is deadhttps://t.co/xIzJh3nGqL — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) October 18, 2019

If this story’s any indication, we’d say they’re right.

No you hang up first! Hello… hello… ? — Regs (@r3gulations) October 18, 2019