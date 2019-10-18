All the people criticizing Donald Trump for his handling of the whole Turkey-Syria thing need to slow their rolls. Because, you see, as Trump explains, “the Kurds are very happy about it”:

“Tremendous success” is a tremendous euphemism for displaced and dead civilians and rolling over for a Turkish despot who openly mocks you.

Tags: ceasefireDonald TrumpKurdsSyriaturkey