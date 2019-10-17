Remember last June when then-U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley announced that the U.S. would be withdrawing from the U.N. Human Rights Council? The following month, Haley absolutely blistered the UNHRC at the Heritage Foundation, saying it has “provided cover, not condemnation, for the world’s most inhumane regimes. It has been a bully pulpit for human rights violators.”

Haley took a lot of heat from our moral lefty betters for that, but guess what: She was absolutely right.

Case in point:

#BREAKING Venezuela obtains seat on UN Human Rights Council pic.twitter.com/vRaEBJWXSl — AFP news agency (@AFP) October 17, 2019

BREAKING: Venezuela beats Costa Rica by 9 votes to win election to UN Human Rights Council. Here are the % of votes received by top abusers just elected: 🇻🇪 Venezuela: 54%

🇲🇷 Mauritania: 89%

🇱🇾 Libya: 87%

🇸🇩 Sudan: 91% — UN Watch (@UNWatch) October 17, 2019

Quite an illustrious bunch. Big congrats to Venezuela. Apparently starving your own people and mowing them down with military vehicles will land you a plum seat on the U.N. Human Rights Council.

“Human rights” sure have come a long way!

