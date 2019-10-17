For what it’s worth, Beto O’Rourke is not just gonna sit quietly and let Donald Trump’s Dallas event get all the attention. He’s got some big plans of his own:

A handful of @BetoORourke supporters are waiting outside the Theatre at Grand Prairie, ahead of his “Rally Against Fear.” It’s a counter-rally to President Trump’s event in downtown Dallas. @CBSDFW pic.twitter.com/9TLbLbFZbl — Caroline Vandergriff (@c_vandergriff) October 17, 2019

Wow, just look at that crowd!

The excitement is palpable https://t.co/4WhCa3DXB3 — The Dank Knight 🦇🎃💀 (@capeandcowell) October 17, 2019

We can feel it all the way from here.

I've seen more people waiting on line for a Taco Bell bathroom. #MAGA — Blue Cord Brotherhood (@SantaClaritaSGM) October 17, 2019

I think they’ll have enough seats — Rutgers Head Coach (@JoeMoorbrow) October 17, 2019

Trump will never recover from this.