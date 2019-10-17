For what it’s worth, Beto O’Rourke is not just gonna sit quietly and let Donald Trump’s Dallas event get all the attention. He’s got some big plans of his own:
A handful of @BetoORourke supporters are waiting outside the Theatre at Grand Prairie, ahead of his “Rally Against Fear.”
It’s a counter-rally to President Trump’s event in downtown Dallas. @CBSDFW pic.twitter.com/9TLbLbFZbl
— Caroline Vandergriff (@c_vandergriff) October 17, 2019
Wow, just look at that crowd!
The excitement is palpable https://t.co/4WhCa3DXB3
— The Dank Knight 🦇🎃💀 (@capeandcowell) October 17, 2019
We can feel it all the way from here.
I've seen more people waiting on line for a Taco Bell bathroom. #MAGA
— Blue Cord Brotherhood (@SantaClaritaSGM) October 17, 2019
I think they’ll have enough seats
— Rutgers Head Coach (@JoeMoorbrow) October 17, 2019
Trump will never recover from this.
ROFLMAO
— Blake Wallace (@blakewallacedis) October 17, 2019
