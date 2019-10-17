Timothy Snyder is a Yale history professor and has written several books on the Holocaust. So you’d think maybe he’d know better than to casually toss around Hitler comparisons.

And you’d apparently be wrong.

In an opinion piece for the New York Times, Snyder describes how Hitler honed his propaganda skills and figured out how to use propaganda to control the narrative. Here’s how Snyder concludes his piece:

Hitler’s form of politics gained mass support when the Great Depression brought to Germany a new series of global shocks. One of the consequences of that economic crisis (as of the one of 2008) was the collapse of independent newspapers, an institution Hitler always denounced as a Jewish “enemy of the people.” As the voices of journalists were weakened, the propagandists delivered the coup de grâce. By then, Hitler and the Nazis had found the simple slogan they repeated again and again to discredit reporters: “Lügenpresse.” Today the extreme right in Germany has revived this term, which in English is “fake news.”

Naturally, that’s the bit the New York Times chose to highlight in their tweet:

Welp, there it is. Snyder’s piece doesn’t mention Donald Trump even once, but it’s pretty obvious what he’s doing.

Good for you, Laura. That’s exactly what you were supposed to take away from Snyder’s piece.

Look: We get that Trump says “fake news” a lot. But using that to draw a line to Adolf Hitler is intellectually lazy — and intellectually dishonest.

But Hitler!

Ah, OK. So this is typical of Timothy Snyder, then. Good to know.

It’s most definitely typical of the New York Times.

Almost as hard as self-awareness!

Keep up the great work, New York Times.

