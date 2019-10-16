We’re legitimately impressed with LeBron James. The guy’s got massive feet, but somehow, he manages to find new ways to stick both of them into his own mouth.

After landing himself in hot water earlier this week for complaining about Rockets GM Daryl Morey expressing support for Hong Kong protesters and for whining about his “difficult week” in the wake of the NBA getting exposed for bending over for China, James decided to articulate his position a little bit better:

Guess not.

Lebron James is digging his grave so deep, he might actually tunnel straight through to China.

