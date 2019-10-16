We’re legitimately impressed with LeBron James. The guy’s got massive feet, but somehow, he manages to find new ways to stick both of them into his own mouth.

After landing himself in hot water earlier this week for complaining about Rockets GM Daryl Morey expressing support for Hong Kong protesters and for whining about his “difficult week” in the wake of the NBA getting exposed for bending over for China, James decided to articulate his position a little bit better:

Lebron James on NBA/China: “I probably won’t talk about it again….We’re not politicians. It’s a huge political thing, but we are leaders and we can step up at times.” Guess he just can’t step up this time. pic.twitter.com/m8oA0CMc6l — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 16, 2019

Guess not.

In other words, "I'm going to shut up and dribble for China." https://t.co/VOFPL5Y8UH — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 16, 2019

Look, LeBron wants to stand up for his beliefs and the rights of others, so long as it doesn't impact the millions of dollars he's getting in revenue from China. https://t.co/oiaWOZ3L2S — Scott Whitlock (@ScottJW) October 16, 2019

I am more than an athlete……..when it doesnt hurt my income — Dan (@sportsmandan) October 16, 2019

It’s about the $$$$$$$$$$$. — Rob McNealy (@RobMcNealy) October 16, 2019

He screwed himself this time…. — Cabolife (@Couglore) October 16, 2019

Lebron James is digging his grave so deep, he might actually tunnel straight through to China.

