Donald Trump rarely has kind words for former Cabinet members and administration officials, so let’s just say it wouldn’t come as a huge shock if reports are true and he indeed said this about former Defense Secretary James Mattis:

NEW–> Trump called Mattis the "world's most overrated general" during the meeting with congressional leaders on Syria, three sources tell me + @mikedebonis. Prompted when Schumer pointed to Mattis comments that ISIS would resurge after the troop withdrawals — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) October 16, 2019

A Dem source familiar with WH mtg says Trump called Mattis "the world’s most overrated general. You know why? He wasn’t tough enough. I captured ISIS. Mattis said it would take 2 yrs. I captured them in 1 month" — Amanda Terkel (@aterkel) October 16, 2019

Dem Source on WH meeting: "POTUS cut Schumer off and said that Gen Mattis was: “the world’s most overrated general. You know why? He wasn’t tough enough. I captured ISIS. Mattis said it would take 2 yrs. I captured them in 1 month”" — Sam Stein (@samstein) October 16, 2019

During meeting, Trump trashed Mattis, his first defense secretary, calling him “the world’s most overrated general. You know why? He wasn’t tough enough. I captured ISIS. Mattis said it would take 2 years. I captured them in 1 month.” (Per Democratic official.) — Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) October 16, 2019

Dems say that in angry meeting, Pres Trump called former DefSec Mattis : “the world’s most overrated general. You know why? He wasn’t tough enough. I captured ISIS. Mattis said it would take 2 yrs. I captured them in 1 month” — carl hulse (@hillhulse) October 16, 2019

Argh.

So, assuming Trump actually said this, aside from him clearly failing to show his work, what does it say about his judgment? If Mattis is really that overrated and that inept, why would Trump have picked him in the first place?

Without commenting on whether or not Mattis is overrated…For months, maybe even a full year, Mattis' biggest booster was Trump who loved to talk about the nickname Mattis hated "Mad dog Mattis," and championed him as some sort of tough guy. https://t.co/MSKHPMh8IY — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) October 16, 2019

Was Trump just pushing Fake News back then or what?

lol I mean just lol https://t.co/NnBimqYaAX — cc (@cc_fla) October 16, 2019

I pity the poor Trump circle who now has to pretend like he’s right and General Mattis is not tough enough or smart enough. https://t.co/Sg7fSXDqan — Rory Cooper (@rorycooper) October 16, 2019

***

Related:

‘Don’t be a tough guy. Don’t be a fool!’ Here’s the letter Donald Trump apparently sent to Turkish President Erdogan last week