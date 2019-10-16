Donald Trump rarely has kind words for former Cabinet members and administration officials, so let’s just say it wouldn’t come as a huge shock if reports are true and he indeed said this about former Defense Secretary James Mattis:

Trending

Argh.

So, assuming Trump actually said this, aside from him clearly failing to show his work, what does it say about his judgment? If Mattis is really that overrated and that inept, why would Trump have picked him in the first place?

Was Trump just pushing Fake News back then or what?

***

Related:

‘Don’t be a tough guy. Don’t be a fool!’ Here’s the letter Donald Trump apparently sent to Turkish President Erdogan last week

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald TrumpgeneralJames MattisJim Mattisoverrated