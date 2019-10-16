As Twitchy told you, Donald Trump used his press event with the Italian president to show off his vast foreign policy knowledge, which basically consisted of parroting Turkish government talking points. Trump said a lot of terrible and stupid things, so you’d think there’d be no need to misquote him.

And you’d apparently be wrong.

“It’s not our problem”?

As a matter of fact, there isn’t. Because Trump didn’t actually say it.

WaPo’s Josh Dawsey wasn’t the only one who ran with the inaccurate quote. NBC did as well:

Oh well. It was only one word. It’s not as if that one word completely changes the sentence or anything.

Would you believe there’s more misquoting where that came from? In addition to all the stuff about Syria and the Kurds, Trump also spoke about the U.S.’s relationship with Italy:

Back to ancient Rome, huh? Wow, that is dumb!

Hope those clever jokes made Noga Tarnopolsky’s BS paraphrasing worth it.

At the risk of sounding like a broken record, we’ll say it again: Donald Trump is a veritable bottomless pit of malapropisms and garbage takes. When the media resort to making stuff up to make Trump look bad, they ultimately hurt their own credibility.

