A few years ago, the Club for Growth dedicated a lot of time and money to opposing Donald Trump’s campaign. Well, they’ve come a long way, baby:

They’re dead-serious about this:

More on the ads from Politico:

“Slick, slippery, stealthy: Mitt Romney had us fooled. Posing as Republican, he tried to infiltrate Trump’s administration as Secretary of State,” says the commercial, referring to the president’s past consideration of Romney to be his secretary of state.

“Now his cover’s blown — exposed by news reports as a Democrat secret asset,” the ad’s narrator says. “Sources say Romney’s plotting to take down President Trump with impeachment.”

The commercial concludes with a call to action.

“Tell Romney, quit colluding with Democrats on impeachment,” the narrator says, as the senator’s office phone number flashes on the screen.

Um, OK.

Guess advocating for lower taxes and free markets will have to take a backseat for the time being.

What a long, strange trip it’ll have been.

