A few years ago, the Club for Growth dedicated a lot of time and money to opposing Donald Trump’s campaign. Well, they’ve come a long way, baby:

News: Club for Growth going up with TV ads calling Romney a “Democrat secret asset” who is “plotting to take down President Trump with impeachment” A preemptive warning shot against fellow Republicans who are considering getting behind impeachment.https://t.co/liz8JSTyDj — Alex Isenstadt (@politicoalex) October 16, 2019

They’re dead-serious about this:

.@MittRomney is working as a secret asset for @SpeakerPelosi and the Democrats, plotting to take down @realDonaldTrump through impeachment. Now his cover is blown. Tell Romney to stop colluding with Democrats now! — Club for Growth (@club4growth) October 16, 2019

More on the ads from Politico:

“Slick, slippery, stealthy: Mitt Romney had us fooled. Posing as Republican, he tried to infiltrate Trump’s administration as Secretary of State,” says the commercial, referring to the president’s past consideration of Romney to be his secretary of state. “Now his cover’s blown — exposed by news reports as a Democrat secret asset,” the ad’s narrator says. “Sources say Romney’s plotting to take down President Trump with impeachment.” The commercial concludes with a call to action. “Tell Romney, quit colluding with Democrats on impeachment,” the narrator says, as the senator’s office phone number flashes on the screen.

Um, OK.

Remember when this was an anti-tax group? pic.twitter.com/ARp1h7Ecz8 — ByWatterson (@ByWatterson) October 16, 2019

Guess advocating for lower taxes and free markets will have to take a backseat for the time being.

Come on. — See Jack Run (@CrackaJackin) October 16, 2019

When did you guys hire Jacob Wohl? — Gerf in Neo (@GerfInNEO) October 16, 2019

Have you lost your minds — Jane Coaston (@cjane87) October 16, 2019

You are embarrassing yourselves — Leonard Smalls (@apocalypsebiker) October 16, 2019

This is a disgusting display of partisanship. https://t.co/5W3m1Tu79X — Brad Polumbo (@brad_polumbo) October 16, 2019

There will be a post-Trump world. And when that time comes, there are going to be a lot of rational Republicans and conservatives who remember slanderous bizarre attacks like this. — Nicholas Connors (@NicholasConnors) October 16, 2019

What a long, strange trip it’ll have been.