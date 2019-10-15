A lot of actors seem to think that portraying a politician confers some sort of political expertise. Unfortunately, it doesn’t. Too bad that doesn’t stop them from spouting off anyway.

“Veep” star Julia Louis-Dreyfus, for one, is absolutely shocked and disgusted that we don’t yet have an Equal Rights Amendment to the Constitution:

Women don’t have equal rights in the US Constitution? That’s insane! If we can flip just 4 seats in Virginia, we can FINALLY ratify the Equal Rights Amendment to the US Constitution! Go to https://t.co/TCM3oAY4N4 to donate in one click! ⁦@ImpactSlates⁩ pic.twitter.com/yuk6msYmMc — Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) October 14, 2019

Yes, Julia. It is insane. Because women haven’t been denied equal rights by the Constitution. Because women are people, too.

There are people who actually believe this. https://t.co/1BBIwOMQ3I — Ian Essling (@ianessling) October 15, 2019

Sigh.

Wait what rights don’t women have? — Mr Pro 2nd (@2nd_pro) October 15, 2019

What constitutional rights do women not have? — Adam (@Adamlyon25) October 15, 2019

What rights don't we have? — Karen LaVere (@LavereKaren) October 15, 2019

What rights don't you have? — Matt da Conservative (@mattman11367) October 15, 2019

Honestly curious what rights you don’t have — 1%er (@joel_brandow) October 15, 2019

Inquiring minds wanna know.