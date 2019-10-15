A lot of actors seem to think that portraying a politician confers some sort of political expertise. Unfortunately, it doesn’t. Too bad that doesn’t stop them from spouting off anyway.

“Veep” star Julia Louis-Dreyfus, for one, is absolutely shocked and disgusted that we don’t yet have an Equal Rights Amendment to the Constitution:

Yes, Julia. It is insane. Because women haven’t been denied equal rights by the Constitution. Because women are people, too.

Trending

Sigh.

Inquiring minds wanna know.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Constitutionequal rightsEqual Rights AmendmentERAJulia Louis-DreyfusratificationratifyU.S. constitutionVirginiaVirginia State Legislaturewomen's rights