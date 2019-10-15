Hunter Biden’s not looking too good today (nor is his father, for that matter). But hey, at least he’s got Ana Navarro to spin for him:

Hunter Biden admits a lot of things in his life wouldn’t have happened but for his last name.

Reality Check: This is true for most kids of famous, rich parents. They get opportunities others don’t. Most take it for granted. Hunter has self-awareness & humility to recognize it. https://t.co/NWSlq8CVUs

— Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) October 15, 2019