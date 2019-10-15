Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal is sick and tired of seeing journalists subjected to threats and violence in stupid meme videos and stuff, so he’s proposing a solution to protect both their honor and their bodies:

Please.

Yeah, but apparently some citizens should be more protected than others.

Did we mention that some citizens are more protected than others?

Yep.

Don’t hold your breath.

Ultimately, this isn’t about journalists’ safety so much as it’s about ensuring that the Democratic Party maintains their ability to control the narrative.

That’s all it is. And they’ll do it at any cost.

