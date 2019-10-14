Somewhere along the way, a lot of people decided to judge others’ characters solely based on politics. Which is really a shame, because generally speaking, there’s a lot more to a person than his or her political leanings.

Nevertheless, here we are. As Twitchy pal @molratty explains, the constant holier-than-thou moralizing and rushes to judgment only serve to make our already messy political climate even more toxic:

Well said.

In this day and age, it’s easy to forget that people are more than their politics. People on both sides are guilty of misjudging, and people on both sides have been misjudged. But the sooner we go back to focusing on a person’s words and actions rather than just who they vote for, the better off we’ll be.

