Somewhere along the way, a lot of people decided to judge others’ characters solely based on politics. Which is really a shame, because generally speaking, there’s a lot more to a person than his or her political leanings.

Nevertheless, here we are. As Twitchy pal @molratty explains, the constant holier-than-thou moralizing and rushes to judgment only serve to make our already messy political climate even more toxic:

A few weeks ago, we were having a really nice dinner with my SIL, whom I adore. She is a pretty radical lefty, but that doesn't matter to me at all. I love her as my own sister. — Mo Mo (@molratty) October 14, 2019

We were having fun and laughing throughout dinner. During dessert, she decided to ask me, in the most condescending manner possible, how it could possibly be that my parents (whom she loves) voted for Trump, because they are otherwise so good and kind. — Mo Mo (@molratty) October 14, 2019

She "didn't want to upset" me, but felt like it was somehow an appropriate question to ask, as if my parents are some sort of freaks for voting for him. "How can they vote for him when he acts the way he does?" she asked me. — Mo Mo (@molratty) October 14, 2019

My parents, who have spent their whole lives helping other people: the homeless, battered women, the disabled. Giving endless time, their home, their food, their money to people who needed help. She acted like they are immoral for voting for him. — Mo Mo (@molratty) October 14, 2019

Every day here, I encounter someone who thinks he is morally superior because he votes the "right" way. These people go on and on about how they are the only civil people left while they call Trump supporters "MAGAts" and all other manner of names. — Mo Mo (@molratty) October 14, 2019

This is a sickness. You are not morally superior because you vote a certain way. If you think you are, you need to seriously evaluate your mental and moral health. — Mo Mo (@molratty) October 14, 2019

If you really want to contribute to healthy discourse, stop acting like and thinking people who disagree with you politically are subhuman. Otherwise, you're part of the problem with our discourse and you should probably stop pretending you want good discourse. — Mo Mo (@molratty) October 14, 2019

Well said.

The bubble doesn’t help. When all you hear is that Trump voters are fascist hicks, you eventually start believing it. Politics should never define anyone. There are wonderful people who voted on the other side, and assholes that voted with us. The opposite is also true. — Unagi (@brownrobin64) October 14, 2019

In this day and age, it’s easy to forget that people are more than their politics. People on both sides are guilty of misjudging, and people on both sides have been misjudged. But the sooner we go back to focusing on a person’s words and actions rather than just who they vote for, the better off we’ll be.