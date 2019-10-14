Donald Trump has issued an official statement regarding Turkey’s military action in Syria:

There’s that threat to “destroy and obliterate the Economy of Turkey” again.

Fair question.

Just more of that eleventy-dimensional chess we’re always hearing about.

Well, maybe steel tariffs will bring Turkey around.

