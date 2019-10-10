The media’s favorite presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Elizabeth Warren has unveiled her new plan to pander to help out the LGBTQ community:

Great idea! What could possibly go wrong?

Warren didn’t always feel this way about trans prisoners:

Guess she’s … transitioned to a more woke stance.

Is Liz a shameless panderer? Yeah. But hey, she’ll be fine:

She’ll be juuuust fine.

