The media’s favorite presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Elizabeth Warren has unveiled her new plan to
pander to help out the LGBTQ community:
In new LGTBQ+ plan, @Ewarren announces she would end solitary confinement for transgender prisoners, stop incarcerating inmates based on biological sex, and provide medically necessary care "like transition-related surgeries, while incarcerated." https://t.co/NqetVtjxzS
— Philip Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) October 10, 2019
Great idea! What could possibly go wrong?
Warren endorses rape in female prisons, basically
— Dan (@LawoftheGator) October 10, 2019
And if Warren gets her way, biological men will overpower and rape biological women in prison. Can't wait to pay for the 'transitions' of felons! What a complete idiot!
— Destructive Chemistry (@DestructiveChem) October 10, 2019
So she wants tax dollars covering elective surgeries? That's not totally idiotic or anything…
— Jake Tanner (@JTTX16) October 10, 2019
Insane.
— tweetytweeter (@tweetytweeter61) October 10, 2019
Warren didn’t always feel this way about trans prisoners:
It is a change from 2012 when @ewarren first ran for Senate and said of paying for prisoner transition surgeries, “I have to say, I don’t think it’s a good use of taxpayer dollars.”https://t.co/3TDD7OYLR2
— Philip Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) October 10, 2019
Guess she’s … transitioned to a more woke stance.
Is Liz a shameless panderer? Yeah. But hey, she’ll be fine:
“Many women have changed their positions on transgender prison surgeries” Buzzfeed/WashPost/Vox tomorrow pic.twitter.com/QzrhjVW47m
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) October 10, 2019
She’ll be juuuust fine.