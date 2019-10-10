The media’s favorite presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Elizabeth Warren has unveiled her new plan to pander to help out the LGBTQ community:

In new LGTBQ+ plan, @Ewarren announces she would end solitary confinement for transgender prisoners, stop incarcerating inmates based on biological sex, and provide medically necessary care "like transition-related surgeries, while incarcerated." https://t.co/NqetVtjxzS — Philip Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) October 10, 2019

Great idea! What could possibly go wrong?

Warren endorses rape in female prisons, basically — Dan (@LawoftheGator) October 10, 2019

And if Warren gets her way, biological men will overpower and rape biological women in prison. Can't wait to pay for the 'transitions' of felons! What a complete idiot! — Destructive Chemistry (@DestructiveChem) October 10, 2019

So she wants tax dollars covering elective surgeries? That's not totally idiotic or anything… — Jake Tanner (@JTTX16) October 10, 2019

Warren didn’t always feel this way about trans prisoners:

It is a change from 2012 when @ewarren first ran for Senate and said of paying for prisoner transition surgeries, “I have to say, I don’t think it’s a good use of taxpayer dollars.”https://t.co/3TDD7OYLR2 — Philip Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) October 10, 2019

Guess she’s … transitioned to a more woke stance.

Is Liz a shameless panderer? Yeah. But hey, she’ll be fine:

“Many women have changed their positions on transgender prison surgeries” Buzzfeed/WashPost/Vox tomorrow pic.twitter.com/QzrhjVW47m — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) October 10, 2019

She’ll be juuuust fine.