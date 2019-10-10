It’s no secret that Mitt Romney isn’t a fan of Donald Trump. But what does he really think about Trump’s digs at him?

ROMNEY, on Trump's Twitter attacks on him: "Oh don't repeat them!" he jokes. "First of all, I don't follow the president on Twitter so I don't see all of his tweets. But secondly in my business if you got concerned about criticism, you'd be in the wrong business." — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) October 10, 2019

That’s all well and good, Mitt, but are you familiar with your own Twitter account?

A characteristically pointless Mitt Romney lie. pic.twitter.com/43Kp632sGJ — Philip Klein (@philipaklein) October 10, 2019

When you follow-up, you can ask why he lied? pic.twitter.com/eQGSpzRjm3 — Southey Blanton (@southey) October 10, 2019

C’mon, man. Every day, Donald Trump gives his critics new fodder. So why resort to lying if you really want to own him?