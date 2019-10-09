What was going through Paul Begala’s head when he said this? We’re not entirely sure, but it seems safe to say that it wasn’t “choose your words carefully”:
Paul Begala just said on CNN that Clinton’s impeachment was more of a stain on Newt Gingrich than it was on Bill Clinton lol pic.twitter.com/67OSh6243U
Oooooof.
A “stain” haha.
Is that really the word you want to use there, Paul?
Poor choice of a word there.
"Stain". Come on, Paul. pic.twitter.com/OjIJTjIcED
are we not doing phrasing anymore? https://t.co/MDCCvD15tP
Apparently not.