What was going through Paul Begala’s head when he said this? We’re not entirely sure, but it seems safe to say that it wasn’t “choose your words carefully”:

Paul Begala just said on CNN that Clinton’s impeachment was more of a stain on Newt Gingrich than it was on Bill Clinton lol pic.twitter.com/67OSh6243U — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) October 9, 2019

Oooooof.

A “stain” haha. — Enfuego (@Enfuego101) October 9, 2019

Is that really the word you want to use there, Paul? — Woofle Jelly (@huntsvut) October 9, 2019

Poor choice of a word there. — Jonathan Thiebaud (@Jtbaud249) October 9, 2019

"Stain". Come on, Paul. pic.twitter.com/OjIJTjIcED — I still like Brains 🧟‍♂️ 🇺🇸 (@BruinOregon81) October 9, 2019

are we not doing phrasing anymore? https://t.co/MDCCvD15tP — 𝔱𝔰𝔞𝔯 𝔟𝔢𝔠𝔨𝔢𝔱 𝔞𝔡𝔞𝔪𝔰 (@BecketAdams) October 9, 2019

Apparently not.