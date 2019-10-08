Neera Tanden has a J.D. from Yale. Keep that in mind when you read this tweet:
Guilty people obstruct. Innocent people cooperate.
— Neera Tanden (@neeratanden) October 8, 2019
Hey, Yale, you might wanna revoke that law degree.
uhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh
— but doctor, i am (@BarrelJumpist) October 8, 2019
— MPN🌹 (@mpnewhouse) October 8, 2019
yikes
— David Gómez Trujillo 🦋 (@DGomezTruj) October 8, 2019
Yikes, this is embarrassing.
— Paul Detrick (@PaulDetrick) October 8, 2019
this is an awful take and you should feel bad.
— Sporktastic (@tactical_spork) October 8, 2019
I'm sure this sounded great in your head.
— don't forget your bumbershoot (@Bier_Automata) October 8, 2019
Did you take stupid pills or something? https://t.co/YdDKDC3Vu9
— Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) October 8, 2019
This is a terrible take.
— Michael Ditto (@janus303) October 8, 2019
Said no attorney ever. https://t.co/AT0qNhzJm0
— Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) October 8, 2019
Said literally no attorney with half a brain.
— Ari Cohn (@AriCohn) October 8, 2019
I’m not a lawyer, but I know enough that I would not give that advice to literally anyone ever, no matter how innocent they are
— Just Some Guy (@jeremylatzke) October 8, 2019
This is a really, really, really stupid take.
Cooperative people end up in prison. Even when they're innocent. https://t.co/h4ywRmh2hv
— T. Greg Doucette (@greg_doucette) October 8, 2019
Thank god you're not a judge.
— Ghost Owl (@UmmAlDunya) October 8, 2019
Small favors, right?
is there nobody in your life that cares enough about you to tell you to stop tweeting? because if there is, they should.
— 𝚖𝚊𝚢𝚋𝚎: 𝚍𝚒𝚊𝚗𝚎 (@dianelyssa) October 8, 2019