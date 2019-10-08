Count Ben Rhodes among those outraged by Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw support for Kurdish forces in Syria:

It’s particularly chilling that Trump had the Kurds dismantle their defenses before abandoning them. https://t.co/uPE9r46Fhq — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) October 7, 2019

Republicans have been silent or supportive as Trump spent 3 years trashing allies and breaking agreements. Suddenly they’re shocked to find him doing that to the Kurds? — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) October 7, 2019

Ben Rhodes’ outrage might actually be worth something if he weren’t, you know, Ben Rhodes. Seth Mandel has some reminders about how Rhodes’ god-king Barack Obama handled things in Syria:

Obama admin folks chiming in on abandoning Syria have a ton of expertise in that department to share with the class — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) October 8, 2019

Reminder of what the Obama folks knew as Assad geared up to murder 1,400 with chemical weapons pic.twitter.com/dQQmDcdArC — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) October 8, 2019

All those red lines seem to have faded from Ben’s memory.

Ask them about the line in the sand… — Rich Jones (@rjones138) October 8, 2019