Count Ben Rhodes among those outraged by Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw support for Kurdish forces in Syria:
It’s particularly chilling that Trump had the Kurds dismantle their defenses before abandoning them. https://t.co/uPE9r46Fhq
— Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) October 7, 2019
Republicans have been silent or supportive as Trump spent 3 years trashing allies and breaking agreements. Suddenly they’re shocked to find him doing that to the Kurds?
— Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) October 7, 2019
Ben Rhodes’ outrage might actually be worth something if he weren’t, you know, Ben Rhodes. Seth Mandel has some reminders about how Rhodes’ god-king Barack Obama handled things in Syria:
Obama admin folks chiming in on abandoning Syria have a ton of expertise in that department to share with the class
— Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) October 8, 2019
Reminder of what the Obama folks knew as Assad geared up to murder 1,400 with chemical weapons pic.twitter.com/dQQmDcdArC
— Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) October 8, 2019
from: https://t.co/gAkGWvJsSj
— Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) October 8, 2019
All those red lines seem to have faded from Ben’s memory.
Ask them about the line in the sand…
— Rich Jones (@rjones138) October 8, 2019
So so true…
How do they do it with a straight face…
I mean Obama set the red line!
— KansasGirl (@KansasGirl1231) October 8, 2019