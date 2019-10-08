Count Ben Rhodes among those outraged by Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw support for Kurdish forces in Syria:

Ben Rhodes’ outrage might actually be worth something if he weren’t, you know, Ben Rhodes. Seth Mandel has some reminders about how Rhodes’ god-king Barack Obama handled things in Syria:

Trending

All those red lines seem to have faded from Ben’s memory.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Barack ObamaBashar AssadBen RhodesDonald TrumpKurdsred linesSyria