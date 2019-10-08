The NBA’s been walking on eggshells to avoid displeasing their communist Chinese overlords, so it’s nice to see some decidedly tougher talk on China from the Trump administration. This afternoon, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced visa restrictions on Chinese officials with roles in the systematic persecution of Muslim minorities in China:

This is good policy.

You listening, NBA?

Tags: ChinacommunismcommunistsKazakhsMike PompeoMuslimsNBApersecutionU.S. state departmentUighursXinjiang