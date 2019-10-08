The NBA’s been walking on eggshells to avoid displeasing their communist Chinese overlords, so it’s nice to see some decidedly tougher talk on China from the Trump administration. This afternoon, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced visa restrictions on Chinese officials with roles in the systematic persecution of Muslim minorities in China:

China has forcibly detained over one million Muslims in a brutal, systematic campaign to erase religion and culture in Xinjiang. China must end its draconian surveillance and repression, release all those arbitrarily detained, and cease its coercion of Chinese Muslims abroad. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) October 8, 2019

Today, I am announcing visa restrictions on Chinese government and Communist Party officials believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, the detention or abuse of Uighurs, Kazakhs, or other Muslim minority groups in Xinjiang. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) October 8, 2019

This is good policy.

That’s huge!

Thanks very much, Secretary Pompeo!

You listening, NBA?