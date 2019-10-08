The NBA’s been walking on eggshells to avoid displeasing their communist Chinese overlords, so it’s nice to see some decidedly tougher talk on China from the Trump administration. This afternoon, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced visa restrictions on Chinese officials with roles in the systematic persecution of Muslim minorities in China:
China has forcibly detained over one million Muslims in a brutal, systematic campaign to erase religion and culture in Xinjiang. China must end its draconian surveillance and repression, release all those arbitrarily detained, and cease its coercion of Chinese Muslims abroad.
— Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) October 8, 2019
Today, I am announcing visa restrictions on Chinese government and Communist Party officials believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, the detention or abuse of Uighurs, Kazakhs, or other Muslim minority groups in Xinjiang.
— Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) October 8, 2019
This is good policy.
Good
— Angie Turner (@Angieturner74) October 8, 2019
Good move.
— Septimber (@Septimbersells) October 8, 2019
Thank you!!!
— Catherine (@007Sugaree) October 8, 2019
That’s huge!
Thanks very much, Secretary Pompeo!
Thanks President @realDonaldTrump !
— 一缕清风 (@nrZol8JjuXQMwdD) October 8, 2019
You listening, NBA?
Good for @SecPompeo & the @realDonaldTrump administration.
Wonder if @Disney or the @NBA have any on-the-record thoughts on China’s concentration/re-education camps for Muslims 🤔 pic.twitter.com/QUGNPiiOe9
— Guy Benson (@guypbenson) October 8, 2019
Now this is what we call a statement and not the first time Pompeo has called out China. Bravo. Cc: @SteveKerr @NBA https://t.co/zeXnhAEe7y
— Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) October 8, 2019