Earlier today, FCC chair Ajit Pai shared a Winston Churchill quote with his Twitter followers:

“Hear this, young men and women everywhere, and proclaim it far and wide. The earth is yours and the fullness thereof. Be kind, but be fierce. You are needed now more than ever before. Take up the mantle of change, for this is your time.” —Winston Churchill pic.twitter.com/Vo9B3Msjcw — Ajit Pai (@AjitPaiFCC) October 8, 2019

Which really rubbed this dude the wrong way:

#NetNeutrality is still a thing pieboi and we are coming for it AND you in good time.

So enjoy this freedom while it lasts, I can't promise you will be able to tweet from a cell. — Cosmo The Cat (@CosmicCatPower) October 8, 2019

Wow. He’s not messing around. Pai should be very worried. Clearly he is:

Sir, this is a Wendy’s. https://t.co/Wf9rLd3dVH — Ajit Pai (@AjitPaiFCC) October 8, 2019

Heh.