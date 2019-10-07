Well, this is shaping up to be one hell of a Monday. Foreign Policy Pentagon correspondent Lara Seligman tweeted this photo of the TV from the Pentagon press bullpen:

UMMMMM what just happened to the tv in the pentagon press bullpen? pic.twitter.com/fTRcQ4fwjC — Lara Seligman (@laraseligman) October 7, 2019

Beg your pardon?

when you send Hezbollah the wrong google hangouts link https://t.co/jXaNfk2TlM — Shoshana Weissmann, Sloth Committee Chair 🦥 (@senatorshoshana) October 7, 2019