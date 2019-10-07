Well, this is shaping up to be one hell of a Monday. Foreign Policy Pentagon correspondent Lara Seligman tweeted this photo of the TV from the Pentagon press bullpen:
UMMMMM what just happened to the tv in the pentagon press bullpen? pic.twitter.com/fTRcQ4fwjC
— Lara Seligman (@laraseligman) October 7, 2019
Beg your pardon?
Huh?
— Seas-the-Day (@porsiempreamor) October 7, 2019
Whaaaa??? https://t.co/AhF04KUpIB
— Kathleen McKinley (@KatMcKinley) October 7, 2019
— Tia (@Tia_Arizona) October 7, 2019
— World’s Spookiest Pilot 👨🏻✈️👻🎃 (@CoxyWx) October 7, 2019
when you send Hezbollah the wrong google hangouts link https://t.co/jXaNfk2TlM
— Shoshana Weissmann, Sloth Committee Chair 🦥 (@senatorshoshana) October 7, 2019
— Brad B. (@AFBaylorBear) October 7, 2019
Pace of things is picking up.
— NoBrightShinyObjects (@nobrtshnyobjs) October 7, 2019