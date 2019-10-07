You didn’t ask for it, but rest assured: You’re gonna get it. James Comey’s getting a miniseries, you guys:

CBS Studios to produce 4 hour mini-series on James Comey book starring Jeff Daniels as the former FBI Director. — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) October 7, 2019

Jeff Daniels will star as former FBI director James Comey in a miniseries from CBS TV Studios. Get the details: https://t.co/YmLyZtLcC1 — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) October 7, 2019

Yes, let’s get the details!

Published in April 2018, A Higher Loyalty was an instant bestseller, moving more than 600,000 copies in its first week. The book covers Comey’s 2013-17 tenure as FBI director, his role in the 2016 election — both in the investigation of Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server while she was secretary of state and in Russian interference with the election — and his relationship with President Trump, who fired Comey in May 2017. Billy Ray (Shattered Glass, Captain Phillips) adapted the book and will direct the miniseries, which is scheduled to go into production in November. A premiere date hasn’t been set; CBS executives also have yet to decide whether the project will air on Showtime, CBS All Access or potentially both. “Jeff is so perfect for this part: great actor, instant integrity, loads of warmth, intelligence, complexity and gravitas,” said Ray. “We talked backstage after I saw him in To Kill a Mockingbird on Broadway, and I knew I was looking at the only person who could play Jim Comey. Lucky for me, he said yes.”

Lucky for us.

JEFF DANIELS as MR. COMEY: “you, sir, mr. president, SIR, have you no decency, Sir,,, SIR!!” https://t.co/ZmeaivY51u — Asawin Suebsaeng (@swin24) October 7, 2019

That’s probably pretty accurate. The casting of Daniels as Comey is about as on-the-nose as it gets. So, who else is gonna be in this thing?

Brendan Gleeson to Play @RealDonaldTrump in CBS Studios Miniseries Based on James Comey's 'Higher Loyalty' https://t.co/XvWxyJWZnL — TheWrap (@TheWrap) October 7, 2019

OK. But what about John Brennan?

Hopefully John Brennan is played by Jim Carrey. https://t.co/Z1Ks6Oxw1e — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) October 7, 2019

And, even more importantly, what about this guy?

Who is going to play Comey’s Instagram photographer? https://t.co/p3JXj5BU9d — Cam Edwards (@CamEdwards) October 7, 2019

Guess we’ll have to stay tuned! Or … not.

I can’t think of anything more boring than this. https://t.co/41EudQh1ap — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 7, 2019

This will be a hard – and I cannot stress this enough – pass. https://t.co/wu7oUOJhdP — Andrew Clark🎃 (@AndrewHClark) October 7, 2019

Profoundly hard pass — Liddle' Hot Take Bob (@hottakebob) October 7, 2019

Prayers up to any kids whose parents make them watch this — car pranks participant (@fakecane) October 7, 2019

I can't wait to not watch this, along with everyone else who is not a Washington D.C. journalist. https://t.co/cuID74e2wS — Retired Orrin G. Hatch (@RetiredOrrin) October 7, 2019

we need to speed up climate change https://t.co/ngePohI4cg — your pal andy (@andylevy) October 7, 2019

***

Related:

‘Is he dumb or dumber?’ Actor Jeff Daniels’ hot takes on Donald Trump suggest he should really just stick to acting