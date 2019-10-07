You didn’t ask for it, but rest assured: You’re gonna get it. James Comey’s getting a miniseries, you guys:

Yes, let’s get the details!

Published in April 2018, A Higher Loyalty was an instant bestseller, moving more than 600,000 copies in its first week. The book covers Comey’s 2013-17 tenure as FBI director, his role in the 2016 election — both in the investigation of Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server while she was secretary of state and in Russian interference with the election — and his relationship with President Trump, who fired Comey in May 2017.

Billy Ray (Shattered Glass, Captain Phillips) adapted the book and will direct the miniseries, which is scheduled to go into production in November. A premiere date hasn’t been set; CBS executives also have yet to decide whether the project will air on Showtime, CBS All Access or potentially both.

“Jeff is so perfect for this part: great actor, instant integrity, loads of warmth, intelligence, complexity and gravitas,” said Ray. “We talked backstage after I saw him in To Kill a Mockingbird on Broadway, and I knew I was looking at the only person who could play Jim Comey. Lucky for me, he said yes.”

Lucky for us.

That’s probably pretty accurate. The casting of Daniels as Comey is about as on-the-nose as it gets. So, who else is gonna be in this thing?

OK. But what about John Brennan?

And, even more importantly, what about this guy?

Guess we’ll have to stay tuned! Or … not.

***

