In case you hadn’t heard, Atlantic City Mayor Frank Gilliam Jr. has resigned after getting busted for stealing tens of thousands of dollars from a youth basketball program that he also co-founded. CNN covered the story:

Atlantic City Mayor Frank Gilliam Jr. has resigned after pleading guilty to stealing about $87,000 from a local youth basketball program he co-founded. https://t.co/9sCpAlK4yt — CNN (@CNN) October 4, 2019

More:

“Mayor Gilliam took advantage of his victims’ desire to assist underprivileged children by falsely representing that the money contributed to the AC Starz Basketball Club would go to pay for school supplies or to support youth basketball,” US Attorney Craig Carpenito of New Jersey said Thursday in a statement announcing the plea deal. “Instead, he spent the money on himself.” Gilliam, 49, used about $87,215 in donations made to AC Starz between 2013 and 2018 to cover personal expenses, “including luxury designer clothing, expensive meals, and personal trips to various locations,” federal court documents show. Gilliam submitted his resignation and issued an apology Thursday in a letter filed with the Atlantic City clerk’s office.

Yikes. This guy sounds like a real peach. Wonder what party he belongs to. We’re sure CNN mentioned it somewh— oh, wait. No they didn’t. Like us, Buck Sexton searched the article and couldn’t find it anywhere:

He’s a Democrat, in case you were wondering, as that information appears *nowhere* in this article https://t.co/tpeRh7siYE — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) October 4, 2019

So strange that they’d leave that out.

If the party affiliation is not mentioned in the lead paragraph, you can bet it's a Democrat doing the crime. — Rob Womack (@Rojowo) October 4, 2019

If it appears nowhere in the article – you can stop wondering. — Seton Motley (@SetonMotley) October 4, 2019

Seems to be a pattern with a lot of MSM outlets.