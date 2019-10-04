Halloween’s still several weeks away, but Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s getting a jump on the festivities:

It's finally starting to feel like fall in Richmond—thank you to Woods Farm and the Virginia Pumpkin Growers Association for your special delivery, and to all the teachers and kids who helped us celebrate Virginia Pumpkin Month at the Executive Mansion this morning. pic.twitter.com/FcAxXkKvgC — Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) October 4, 2019

Looks like somebody didn’t think that one through.

Seriously, did he not realize he was walking right into a ratio party?

What are you dressing up as this year https://t.co/MNCNC4ELAY — Retired Orrin G. Hatch (@RetiredOrrin) October 4, 2019

What costume are you going to wear for Halloween? — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) October 4, 2019

Are you going to be a ghost with a pointy head again this year? — They Call Me Stu (@Stu_Tolson) October 4, 2019

Please don't dress up like that spooky ghost again. https://t.co/BWQ5FDIRqg — NeverTweet (@LOLNeverTweet) October 4, 2019

So, @GovernorVA, any ideas on your Halloween costume for this year? Maybe something involving shoe polish? Asking for a friend. #blackface — Brian Weigand (@brianwiqo) October 4, 2019

Stay tuned to find out!