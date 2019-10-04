Hey, so remember that time totally sane and not-at-all certifiable Louise Mensch revealed that her “sources” told her that Steve Bannon would possibly be executed for espionage?

Whatever happened with that?

Rest assured that Louise hasn’t forgotten about it:

Trending

Is that so?

Such a good helper, that Louise Mensch.

Quite possibly the greatest brain.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: death penaltyespionageexecutionLouise MenschSteve Bannon