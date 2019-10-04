Hey, so remember that time totally sane and not-at-all certifiable Louise Mensch revealed that her “sources” told her that Steve Bannon would possibly be executed for espionage?

My sources say the death penalty, for espionage, being considered for @StevenKBannon. I am pro-life and take no pleasure in reporting this. — Louise Mensch (@LouiseMensch) July 19, 2017

Whatever happened with that?

did this end up happening, haven't really been checking the news — henno (@jrhennessy) October 4, 2019

Rest assured that Louise hasn’t forgotten about it:

I’d continue to check it if I were you — Louise Mensch (@LouiseMensch) October 4, 2019

Is that so?

And yes, the above did happen, it’s why @StevenKbannon caved and sang lustily to @FBI — Louise Mensch (@LouiseMensch) October 4, 2019

no worries i’ll keep an eye on it — henno (@jrhennessy) October 4, 2019

Make sure to read Fire And Fury, much of Bannon’s frantic singing is in there. Glad to have helped — Louise Mensch (@LouiseMensch) October 4, 2019

Such a good helper, that Louise Mensch.

One of the great brains of our age pic.twitter.com/I0WPGxo8Y6 — Joker-painting mom's cat (@ConnorSouthard) October 4, 2019

Quite possibly the greatest brain.

This is some galaxy-brain content. — Spanish Mike Alvarez (@ol_spanish_mike) October 4, 2019