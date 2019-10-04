Hey, so remember that time totally sane and not-at-all certifiable Louise Mensch revealed that her “sources” told her that Steve Bannon would possibly be executed for espionage?
My sources say the death penalty, for espionage, being considered for @StevenKBannon. I am pro-life and take no pleasure in reporting this.
— Louise Mensch (@LouiseMensch) July 19, 2017
Whatever happened with that?
did this end up happening, haven't really been checking the news
— henno (@jrhennessy) October 4, 2019
Rest assured that Louise hasn’t forgotten about it:
I’d continue to check it if I were you
— Louise Mensch (@LouiseMensch) October 4, 2019
Is that so?
And yes, the above did happen, it’s why @StevenKbannon caved and sang lustily to @FBI
— Louise Mensch (@LouiseMensch) October 4, 2019
no worries i’ll keep an eye on it
— henno (@jrhennessy) October 4, 2019
Make sure to read Fire And Fury, much of Bannon’s frantic singing is in there. Glad to have helped
— Louise Mensch (@LouiseMensch) October 4, 2019
Such a good helper, that Louise Mensch.
One of the great brains of our age pic.twitter.com/I0WPGxo8Y6
— Joker-painting mom's cat (@ConnorSouthard) October 4, 2019
Quite possibly the greatest brain.
This is some galaxy-brain content.
— Spanish Mike Alvarez (@ol_spanish_mike) October 4, 2019
I really respect her doubling down
— FreeStuffGood (@DatFreeStuffTho) October 4, 2019