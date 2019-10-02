Just in case you’d forgotten that Paul Krugman is an idiot, here’s your daily reminder:

I've thought about the possibility of Trump refusing to accept defeat, but imagined I was all alone. It turns out that a lot of serious people share my fears https://t.co/LxvhCsbNGN

“Serious people.”

They’re not serious people if they believe this.

Most of them are under heavy sedation

NARRATOR: Paul and the people who share those fears are not serious people. https://t.co/LMTHcmSKzK

Periodic reminder that if you believe Trump would stay in power after losing the election, you are a complete nutjob who doesn't understand how the law works.

Looking at you, @PaulKrugman.

— RBe (@RBPundit) October 2, 2019