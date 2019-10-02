As Twitchy told you yesterday, The Nation’s Jeet Heer reminded everyone just what a hard-knock life it is for journalists these days:

When this is all over every journalist in America will need a six month vacation. — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) September 30, 2019

The struggle is real, you guys. At least in a lot of journalists’ minds.

But not all journalists. CBS News digital White House reporter Kathryn Watson, unlike Heer, is able to put things into perspective:

Is it an exhausting time to be a journalist? Of course. You know who else is exhausted? The single mom who's juggling two jobs to put food on the table. The dad who works the overnight shift to keep the lights on. And each day, we get to work for them. That's a huge privilege. https://t.co/fH98RhEUTY — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) October 2, 2019

Wow. We don’t say this very often around here, but good on that journalist.

Beautiful. — Steven Law (@LawAmericanX) October 2, 2019

Wow color me impressed 👍🏻👍🏻 wish all journalists felt that way! Thank you. — Chris (@supralaps1517) October 2, 2019