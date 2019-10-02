As Twitchy told you yesterday, The Nation’s Jeet Heer reminded everyone just what a hard-knock life it is for journalists these days:

The struggle is real, you guys. At least in a lot of journalists’ minds.

But not all journalists. CBS News digital White House reporter Kathryn Watson, unlike Heer, is able to put things into perspective:

Trending

Wow. We don’t say this very often around here, but good on that journalist.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: CBS NewsfatherJeet HeerjournalismjournalistsKathryn Watsonmotherssingle motherssingle parents