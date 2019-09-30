Today, Jazz Shaw wrote a piece at Twitchy sister site HotAir about the damaging effects of New York City’s minimum wage hike. As Shaw points out, many NYC restaurants — including some staples — are having to make drastic staff cuts or even shut down:

NYC restaurant industry jobs evaporate after $15/hr wage sets inhttps://t.co/tM75Dx7xnf pic.twitter.com/KgldGl1uYk — Jazz Shaw (@JazzShaw) September 30, 2019

More:

Now they’re shutting down. And they’re not alone. Another restaurant in Harlem, employing more than 40 primarily minority workers, hasn’t had to close yet but the effects are still being felt. The owner reports that she’s had to cut back everyone’s hours, raise prices and reduce the number of available menu options. All of that adds up to poorer service and fewer customers. It’s not just the loss of local watering holes and eateries that are the problem. All of the jobs they support are going away too. As of August, the restaurant industry in the Big Apple has shed a shocking 4,000 jobs this year. And as Gabriela’s [Restaurant and Tequila Bars] hows us, the pain isn’t over yet. So the remaining workers in many of these eateries are, on average, making more per hour than they used to. But many of them are getting fewer hours per week. And thousands of others are making zero in earned wages because they’re on the unemployment lines. Is this really progress for workers? Or is it just a net benefit to the unions who are trying to organize them all?

Clearly these minimum wage hikes being done in the name of benefiting employees have very real negative consequences for employees and business owners alike, and in turn for their families. But instead of acknowledging that, MSNBC’s Chris Hayes has chosen instead to completely miss Shaw’s point:

Yes, if you come to NYC you will see there are no restaurants or restaurant workers left. https://t.co/XgBt0BKNeK — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) September 30, 2019

LOL. Because that’s totally what Shaw said.

It's true, every time I go to a restaurant I'm like "hey, can I get some food over here?" and nobody answers because no one is working there — Aaron W. Gordon (@A_W_Gordon) September 30, 2019

I have been sitting here waiting for a refill at this Times Square Red Lobster for 22 hours. — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) September 30, 2019

So … you're saying the waitstaff that just fed me my lunch were … were … g-g-ghosts!??! — Robb Badlam (@BuckyUnderbelly) September 30, 2019

Live footage at Per Se pic.twitter.com/UItmsV6JhW — Daniel Summers (@WFKARS) September 30, 2019

Aren’t Chris and these guys so clever?

Take it up with the NY Times. They reported the 4,000 industry jobs lost this year. — Jazz Shaw (@JazzShaw) September 30, 2019

Chris is too busy being a journalist to do any research. He’s only got time for disingenuous snark.

Because 4,000 lost jobs is funny to Harry Potter https://t.co/j7b1oS3PII — FilmLadd (@FilmLadd) September 30, 2019