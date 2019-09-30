As Twitchy told you earlier, the 12-year-old black girl who accused three white male classmates of holding her down and cutting her dreadlocks has admitted that she made the whole thing up. Media firefighters have really got their work cut out for them as a result, because they had used the allegations as proof that Karen Pence endorses racism and bigotry (Pence teaches at the private Christian school where the incident was said to have happened). But there’s at least one guy who may have figured out a way for them to avoid taking responsibility for screwing up yet again.

Ladies and gentlemen, Tariq Nasheed:

No..Because everyone suspects that the family was paid off to recant the story to save the rep of Pence and the school https://t.co/LtwSsrsyrC — Tariq Nasheed 🇺🇸 (@tariqnasheed) September 30, 2019

It was inevitable, wasn’t it?

Fake hate crime trutherism is now a thing. pic.twitter.com/TFrvCpttIb — neontaster (@neontaster) September 30, 2019

Is that you Alex Jones? — Nah Bruh (@Queso_Matador) September 30, 2019

You like conspiracy theories too? pic.twitter.com/zmhV34SHZs — Jersey Mike (@JerseyMike82) September 30, 2019

"Everyone suspects" = "I refuse to let reality intrude on my perverted view of the world." — Dale Betterton (@DaleBetterton) September 30, 2019