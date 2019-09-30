As Twitchy told you earlier, the 12-year-old black girl who accused three white male classmates of holding her down and cutting her dreadlocks has admitted that she made the whole thing up. Media firefighters have really got their work cut out for them as a result, because they had used the allegations as proof that Karen Pence endorses racism and bigotry (Pence teaches at the private Christian school where the incident was said to have happened). But there’s at least one guy who may have figured out a way for them to avoid taking responsibility for screwing up yet again.

Ladies and gentlemen, Tariq Nasheed:

It was inevitable, wasn’t it?

