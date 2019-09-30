Last week, BuzzFeed gave former Des Moines Register reporter Aaron Calvin a chance to tell his side of the story. The guy tried to get Carson King canceled over a couple of dumb eight-year-old tweets because high-school-era stupidity should carry a lot more weight than raising well over $1 million for sick kids. Clearly, Calvin is the real victim here.

Which is why your support means so very much to him during this difficult time:

Just want to say thank you to everyone who has reached out to me or physically been with me to support me over the past week. It’s made the world of difference and been quite literally life-affirming. — Aᴀʀᴏɴ Cᴀʟᴠɪɴ (@aaronpcalvin) September 30, 2019

It’s been really rough on Aaron, you guys.

I'm so sorry this happened to you. — Hey, guys (@jtLOL) September 30, 2019

Thoughts and prayers — [::::] (@wickedpoptart) September 30, 2019

You poor thing. All this just because you tried to ruin someone charitable in a way you couldn't even comprehend. — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) September 30, 2019

I’m so happy you’re getting support. You’re the real victim here, right?! — Kaleb Stuckey (@KalebStuckey) September 30, 2019

Thank goodness for all the life-affirming support. It’s just been so … life-affirming.

Lmao nah — Thomas Shelby (@wedemboinz) September 30, 2019

We’re not sure about support for Calvin being all that “life-affirming,” but at least in playing victim once again, Calvin’s affirming that he’s kind of a garbage person.

Still trying to be the victim?

That's precious. pic.twitter.com/A79NK22TzU — MrsFiveO (@MrsFiveO) September 30, 2019

Know what's life-affirming? Giving a million dollars to sick kids. https://t.co/w8KpzYlHss — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) September 30, 2019

Have you thought about doing something for hospitalized kids? That would go a long way towards reorienting your life to serve others and not just yourself. — Laurel Van Driest (@lvandriest) September 30, 2019

Hey now, let’s not get carried away or anything …

Did you reach out to support and make a life affirming difference to the innocent man you tried to destroy? — 𝔹𝕖𝕖 🐝 (@infobee) September 30, 2019

Yes, you brave warrior, how hard this must have been on you – to be measured by the same standards you applied to a young man who did an incredibly kind and generous thing, but said something awful when he was 16. Yes, you're the real victim.

You've not learned a single lesson. — Joanne Mason (@JoanneMason11) September 30, 2019