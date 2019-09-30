Last week, BuzzFeed gave former Des Moines Register reporter Aaron Calvin a chance to tell his side of the story. The guy tried to get Carson King canceled over a couple of dumb eight-year-old tweets because high-school-era stupidity should carry a lot more weight than raising well over $1 million for sick kids. Clearly, Calvin is the real victim here.

Which is why your support means so very much to him during this difficult time:

It’s been really rough on Aaron, you guys.

Thank goodness for all the life-affirming support. It’s just been so … life-affirming.

We’re not sure about support for Calvin being all that “life-affirming,” but at least in playing victim once again, Calvin’s affirming that he’s kind of a garbage person.

Hey now, let’s not get carried away or anything …

