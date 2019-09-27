Human activity is literally killing the planet, and Seth McFarlane wants to make sure you’re aware of it. That’s why he’s sharing this New Yorker piece on “a dire new report on climate change”:

That’s great, Seth. But as Bridget Phetasy points out, that glass house you’re tweeting from has a pretty shaky foundation:

lol okay Seth pic.twitter.com/5GkfxymalS — Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) September 27, 2019

What kind of human activities could have possibly contributed to this? Pretty sure it’s not my love of magazines. — Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) September 27, 2019

Tell us how you really feel, Bridget.

Seriously, though. She’s right. Human activity may very well be affecting climate somehow, but so many of the loudest voices yelling at us about how we’re contributing to climate change hope that if they shout loud enough, we won’t notice that they’re covering for their own offenses.