Earlier this week, conservative commentator Hugh Hewitt shared a theory that a “smart guy” had shared with him:

Hot take from a smart guy: “Just read whistleblowers complaint. Theory, this is a cover up, not just of Biden, but the whole Clintons obama Biden collusion debacle riff with illegality. The complaint is someone in that mix trying to cover their ass.” — Hugh Hewitt (@hughhewitt) September 26, 2019

You may think there’s something to that, or you may think it’s BS. But that doesn’t really matter, because as far as Brian Fallon is concerned, it’s proof that Hewitt needs to be permanently canceled:

Cancel Hugh Hewitt. Like, seriously, no more Sunday show appearances pretending he is a thoughtful conservative.https://t.co/I2qIxMfwQO — Brian Fallon (@brianefallon) September 26, 2019

We’re sure the media will get right on that, Brian:

Seems about right.