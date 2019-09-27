Earlier this week, conservative commentator Hugh Hewitt shared a theory that a “smart guy” had shared with him:

You may think there’s something to that, or you may think it’s BS. But that doesn’t really matter, because as far as Brian Fallon is concerned, it’s proof that Hewitt needs to be permanently canceled:

Trending

We’re sure the media will get right on that, Brian:

Seems about right.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Brian FalloncanceledHugh Hewitt