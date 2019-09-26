As Twitchy told you, Donald Trump suggested that the whistleblower, being “almost a spy,” should maybe be dealt with the way we used to handle “spies and treason.” Great idea, right? Well, the New York Times had a great idea of their own: revealing information about the whistleblower.

Breaking News: The whistle-blower is said to be a CIA officer who was assigned to work at the White House. His complaint suggests he is a trained analyst. https://t.co/wA0GOwwiWX — The New York Times (@nytimes) September 26, 2019

More from the New York Times:

Lawyers for the whistle-blower refused to confirm that he worked for the C.I.A. and said that publishing information about him was dangerous.

“Any decision to report any perceived identifying information of the whistle-blower is deeply concerning and reckless, as it can place the individual in harm’s way,” said Andrew Bakaj, his lead counsel. “The whistle-blower has a right to anonymity.” Well, apparently that’s not up to the whistleblower. It’s up to the New York Times:

Dean Baquet, our executive editor, explains why we chose to publish the information about the whistle-blower https://t.co/5BtDXYpoiz pic.twitter.com/s0mZaivG3t — The New York Times (@nytimes) September 26, 2019

For the record, Mark Zaid, another attorney representing the whistleblower, isn’t happy with Dean Baquet’s executive decision, either:

Whistle blower atty. Mark S. Zaid responds: "Publishing details about the whistleblower will only lead to identification of someone, whether our client or the wrong person, as the whistleblower. This will place this individual in a much more dangerous situation" https://t.co/NMCVZnTXZz — Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) September 26, 2019

