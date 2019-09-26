As Twitchy told you, Donald Trump suggested that the whistleblower, being “almost a spy,” should maybe be dealt with the way we used to handle “spies and treason.” Great idea, right? Well, the New York Times had a great idea of their own: revealing information about the whistleblower.

More from the New York Times:

Lawyers for the whistle-blower refused to confirm that he worked for the C.I.A. and said that publishing information about him was dangerous.

“Any decision to report any perceived identifying information of the whistle-blower is deeply concerning and reckless, as it can place the individual in harm’s way,” said Andrew Bakaj, his lead counsel. “The whistle-blower has a right to anonymity.”

Well, apparently that’s not up to the whistleblower. It’s up to the New York Times:

Oh, well, in that case …

For the record, Mark Zaid, another attorney representing the whistleblower, isn’t happy with Dean Baquet’s executive decision, either:

Yeah, what could possibly go wrong?

As usual.

